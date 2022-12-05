Read full article on original website
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin woman charged with removing a patient’s foot without permission is not allowed to work as a caregiver, according to bond conditions set in her case Tuesday in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of...
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
Campaign looks to provide 100 Nights of Shelter in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -100 nights with a place to go to get out of the cold. That’s the goal of one campaign looking to help unsheltered community members during the winter season. Since 2014, there hasn’t been a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Chippewa County. Motel vouchers...
10th Augusta man now honored as Pearl Harbor survivor after a correction in oversight
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - John Englesby made it his mission for his father and several others from Augusta to be remembered for surviving a dark day in American history. “It’s been my goal for many years to make sure all the survivors of Pearl Harbor from Augusta were honored,” said Englesby.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire recognized for maternity care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is being recognized as one of the best in the country for maternity care. U.S. News and World Report released its list of the best hospitals for maternity care Tuesday, with Marshfield Medical Center of Eau Claire’s Birth Center being one of only a few hundred earning honors. Evaluations include how well hospitals perform, c-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, and more.
Osseo-Fairchild School District agriculture teacher wins $20,000 grant
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - An Osseo-Fairchild School District teacher recently won a $20,000 grant for the agriculture department. The grant was provided by CHS Inc., an agricultural cooperative supporting the agriculture industry in a variety of ways. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the foundation gifted $75,000 in grants to K-12 schools across the country. The agriculture teacher in the Osseo-Fairchild School District won the top prize and plans to make some improvements in the department.
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
ROB LINDALL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Rob Lindall for the Sunshine Award. Rob helped us with our Girl Scout Silver Award project, creating a playground activity at a local elementary school. He helped research what kind of paint and tools we would need for the project to last a long time. His help and generosity made our project a success.
ANGIE TOMKOWIAK-ACKLEY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Angie Tomkowiak-Ackley for the Sunshine Award. Angie is definitely an Earth Angel. Anyone who knows Angie knows that she will not only give you the shirt off her back, but also her sweatshirt or anything else you need, all with a smile. Since she fills the lives of so many people with so much sunshine, she deserves sunshine too! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
“Raise Spirits, Give Hope..in a Box”
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” is a fundraising campaign for the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic. Instead of gathering at an in-person event, you have the opportunity to support the Free Clinic by ordering a themed box filled with food and beverage to enjoy at your leisure in your home.
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital honors loved ones with Love Lights
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire loved ones were honored Tuesday during the 37th annual Love Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Community members purchased a $10 Love Light to honor or remember a loved one. Each color of light represents a different...
Knights of Columbus sponsors blood drive ahead of holidays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While some are giving gifts this holiday season, others gave the gift of blood at a blood drive Tuesday. The drive, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Thomas Drive in Eau Claire. This is the third blood drive that the organization has held in Eau Claire.
CHRISTIAN LITCHFIELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Christian Litchfield for the Sunshine Award. Chris is a joy to work with. He always has a positive upbeat personality. Whenever he needs work done on his equipment, he is always full of helpful suggestions. It is refreshing to have a personality like his in such a mundane factory setting.
Project Christmas week begins in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County volunteers are spending this week wrapping presents for others through Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. is a nonprofit providing food vouchers and gifts to families in Jackson County this holiday season. The organization is supporting 380 families this year.
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
HSHS hospitals: Walk like a penguin to avoid slips and falls this winter
EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter season approaches, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals want to ensure area residents stay safe when walking on snow and ice. HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals each see an average of 100 people each year...
14th annual Truckers for Tots event
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mid-State Truck Service and Purple Mountain Solutions are giving back this holiday season with the 14th annual Truckers for Tots event. More than 20 employees and community members went shopping at the Eau Claire Fleet Farm. Carts were loaded with presents, and those presents will be loaded into a semi-trailer and brought to area Toys for Tots and Spirit of Christmas locations.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 7th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Zorn Arena plays host to Wartburg College as UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball returns to their home court. In collegiate women’s basketball action, UW-Stout hits the road to face Martin Luther. Finally, North High’s wrestling team prepares for their 59th-edition of the Husky Wrestling...
Festival of Toys hopes to donate gifts to all local children in need
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A seasonal toy drive is hoping to make sure kids in the Chippewa Valley have presents to unwrap this year. The Festival of Toys is back and this holiday season marks its 20th anniversary. People can donate new and unwrapped toys for kids between the ages of one month and 18-years-old at Festival Food locations in Eau Claire. People can also make cash or check donations that will be used to buy more toys.
