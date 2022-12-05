ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits Insa Jacksonville dispensary at former Black Creek Outfitters

Former specialty outdoor retailer Black Creek Outfitters is becoming Insa Jacksonville, a cannabis products company founded in Massachusetts with four Florida locations. The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Commercial Restaurant and Retail Construction of Havana to build-out 10,125 square feet at a cost of almost $1.28 million. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

The Port Thinks Big – and Bigger – and Bigger

The Port of Fernandina has completed its first draft of a 10-year master plan. It’s very long, and very technical, but here are a few key points to focus on when it comes up for a public hearing Jan. 19:. Bulk cargo is changing and will grow. This is...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Homes Announced in Fernandina Beach

Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is announced that the first Jacksonville Metro community for its Century Communities brand is now selling at Concourse Crossing in Fernandina Beach. The anticipated new Florida community offers a versatile mix of single-family and townhome floor plans from the $300s, boasting exceptional included features like the builder’s Century Home Connect smart home package.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 12.7.22: Cycle of violence

Once again, crime — specifically murder in the streets — is an issue in the 2023 election cycle. Crime was the primary argument of the 2015 election cycle — specifically murder in the streets. The issue catapulted Lenny Curry to a win over Democratic Mayor Alvin Brown,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Here’s what caused the Comcast outage in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comcast customers experienced an outage that impacted services on Wednesday morning in Jacksonville. DownDetector shows that Comcast Xfinity customers started reporting issues in the 10 a.m. hour. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. St. Johns County School District said the outage impacted their systems, but...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Jacksonville Rail Project Gets State Money

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said $5.5 million from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund will help Jacksonville link three miles of railway from the Cecil Commerce Center’s “megasite.” The project is expected to increase transportation access for manufacturing and for logistics companies in the 600-acre megasite, which is in a northern part of the 17,000-acre Cecil Commerce Center and adjacent to Interstate 10 and CSX rail. DeSantis said the work is expected to bring manufacturing and logistic jobs to the region. DeSantis said talks are underway “at the local level and state with some companies that are eyeing this, and this would be enough for them to want to come.” The Job Growth Grant Fund, created in 2017 after a battle between lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott about business incentives, gives the governor discretion to distribute money to workforce training and public-infrastructure projects. Last year, DeSantis awarded $6 million to complete nearly two miles of roads, along with accompanying utilities, at the center’s Cecil Airport and Cecil Spaceport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour

Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Confederate banner flies over Downtown Jacksonville yet again

Save Southern Heritage namechecks Mayor Lenny Curry in latest flight. Jacksonville’s complicated history with confederate monuments is back in the present tense Tuesday. The Save Southern Heritage group flew a plane above downtown Tuesday morning with a confederate battle flag and what appears to be the message “Curry: Stop the Hate.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saportareport.com

Investor Home Purchases and the Rising Threat to Owners and Renters

The scarcity of affordable housing in cities across the country has been well documented. From the onset of the pandemic, news headlines pointed to rapidly rising home sale prices and the increase in investors and corporate entities purchasing and renting out single-family homes, leaving current and prospective homebuyers and renters on the outside looking in.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy