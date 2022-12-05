Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony chargesZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Final preparations underway in Orange Park for Wreaths Across AmericaJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Missing: Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeks community help in finding 15-year-old Middleburg boyZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits Insa Jacksonville dispensary at former Black Creek Outfitters
Former specialty outdoor retailer Black Creek Outfitters is becoming Insa Jacksonville, a cannabis products company founded in Massachusetts with four Florida locations. The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Commercial Restaurant and Retail Construction of Havana to build-out 10,125 square feet at a cost of almost $1.28 million. The...
fernandinaobserver.com
The Port Thinks Big – and Bigger – and Bigger
The Port of Fernandina has completed its first draft of a 10-year master plan. It’s very long, and very technical, but here are a few key points to focus on when it comes up for a public hearing Jan. 19:. Bulk cargo is changing and will grow. This is...
Action News Jax
Downtown Jacksonville hotel claims ‘significant negative financial impact’ from USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck has reportedly attracted over 10,000 visitors since its arrival in downtown Jacksonville outside of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel back in March. That’s according to the president of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship association Daniel Bean. However, the floating naval museum...
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
westorlandonews.com
New Homes Announced in Fernandina Beach
Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is announced that the first Jacksonville Metro community for its Century Communities brand is now selling at Concourse Crossing in Fernandina Beach. The anticipated new Florida community offers a versatile mix of single-family and townhome floor plans from the $300s, boasting exceptional included features like the builder’s Century Home Connect smart home package.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville ‘quality of life’ committee previews final recommendations
Special Committee issues a final report Tuesday to the Jacksonville City Council. A Jacksonville City Council Special Committee charged with “quality of life” issues discussed the draft version of its final report Wednesday, an aspirational document which will be available to the public by the end of the week.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 12.7.22: Cycle of violence
Once again, crime — specifically murder in the streets — is an issue in the 2023 election cycle. Crime was the primary argument of the 2015 election cycle — specifically murder in the streets. The issue catapulted Lenny Curry to a win over Democratic Mayor Alvin Brown,...
Action News Jax
Here’s what caused the Comcast outage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comcast customers experienced an outage that impacted services on Wednesday morning in Jacksonville. DownDetector shows that Comcast Xfinity customers started reporting issues in the 10 a.m. hour. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. St. Johns County School District said the outage impacted their systems, but...
hernandosun.com
Jacksonville Rail Project Gets State Money
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said $5.5 million from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund will help Jacksonville link three miles of railway from the Cecil Commerce Center’s “megasite.” The project is expected to increase transportation access for manufacturing and for logistics companies in the 600-acre megasite, which is in a northern part of the 17,000-acre Cecil Commerce Center and adjacent to Interstate 10 and CSX rail. DeSantis said the work is expected to bring manufacturing and logistic jobs to the region. DeSantis said talks are underway “at the local level and state with some companies that are eyeing this, and this would be enough for them to want to come.” The Job Growth Grant Fund, created in 2017 after a battle between lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott about business incentives, gives the governor discretion to distribute money to workforce training and public-infrastructure projects. Last year, DeSantis awarded $6 million to complete nearly two miles of roads, along with accompanying utilities, at the center’s Cecil Airport and Cecil Spaceport.
Action News Jax
‘It’s hard to understand why it takes 4 months:’ Jacksonville salon owner in limbo after damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When heading to the ‘Curl Up & Dye’ salon in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville, you’ll be greeted by a plywood wall. “We had several people drive up and think we weren’t here,” Roxanne Harris said. “Unfortunately, there were a few people who fell through the cracks with that.”
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour
Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program close at 5 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, Dec. 5, is the last day for families in Jacksonville struggling to pay rent to apply for some relief. Neighbors on Jacksonville’s Southside can understand the need for a program like this, since many told Action News Jax they’ve seen their rent spike about $300 a month.
Action News Jax
Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers’ planned for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans are in the works for a Jacksonville location of a restaurant chain that says it’s “so much more than your typical sports bar.”. Twin Peaks will occupy the building at 11892 Atlantic Boulevard, according to plans filed with the city of Jacksonville. >>>...
Popular wing joint in Jacksonville looking for people responsible for TV thefts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) Xtreme Wings Sports Grille is asking for the community's help locating two suspects who broke into the N. Main Street location and stole two televisions. The restaurant says on Tuesday, around 4:30 a.m, the business was broken into...
floridapolitics.com
Confederate banner flies over Downtown Jacksonville yet again
Save Southern Heritage namechecks Mayor Lenny Curry in latest flight. Jacksonville’s complicated history with confederate monuments is back in the present tense Tuesday. The Save Southern Heritage group flew a plane above downtown Tuesday morning with a confederate battle flag and what appears to be the message “Curry: Stop the Hate.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
FDOT pledges $22.5 million for JaxPort effort to raise power lines over St. Johns
The Florida Department of Transportation could pay nearly half of the Jacksonville Port Authority’s up to $45 million cost to raise six high-voltage transmission lines over the St. Johns River to give additional clearance to large ships coming into the Blount Island Marine Terminal. The JaxPort board voted 5-0...
usf.edu
A flying Confederate banner and apparent window gunshot for Jacksonville's mayor
A bullet appears to have been shot at Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's office window at City Hall this week. As the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was investigating Tuesday morning, a charter plane pulled a Confederate flag and banner criticizing the mayor over downtown Jacksonville, repeating a similar stunt before the Nov. 27 Jacksonville Jaguars game.
saportareport.com
Investor Home Purchases and the Rising Threat to Owners and Renters
The scarcity of affordable housing in cities across the country has been well documented. From the onset of the pandemic, news headlines pointed to rapidly rising home sale prices and the increase in investors and corporate entities purchasing and renting out single-family homes, leaving current and prospective homebuyers and renters on the outside looking in.
