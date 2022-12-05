Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
bluebird bio's Lovo-Cel Has Durable Effect in Sickle Cell Disease
Additional data on 2 patients who developed persistent anemia suggests a genetic cause may be behind the serious adverse event. Additional data from bluebird bio's phase 1/2 clinical trial of lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel; LentiGlobin) in sickle cell disease further demonstrated the gene therapy's efficacy, with 96% of patients treated in Group C experiencing complete resolution of severe vaso-occlusive events (sVOEs) through 24 months of follow-up.1.
cgtlive.com
Genome-Edited HCT Clinical Trial Demonstrates Engraftment in First Patient With AML
The patient tolerated administration of Mylotarg after engraftment. Vor Bio’s tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel; VOR33), an investigational allogeneic genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell product, has demonstrated successful transplant and engraftment in the first patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the phase 1/2a VBP101 clinical trial (NCT04849910). Trem-cel consists...
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Gene Therapy Show Clinical Improvements in Gaucher Type 1 and 3
AVROBIO plans to initiate a global phase 2/3 trial of AVR-RD-02 in GD3 in the second half of 2023. AVROBIO’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy AVR-RD-02 has demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in patients with type 1 Gaucher disease (GD1) as well as in the first patient with type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) dosed in the Gaurd1 phase 1/2 trial (NCT04145037).
cgtlive.com
Neoantigen Reactive T Cell Therapy Shows Early Signs of Efficacy in NSCLC and Melanoma
Achilles Therapeutics presented updated data from CHIRON and THETIS at the 2022 ESMO immuno-oncology congress. ATL001, a clonal neoantigen reactive T cell (cNeT) therapy, has shown some clinical activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) enrolled in the phase 1/2 CHIRON study (NCT04032847) as well as in patients with melanoma in the phase 1/2 THETIS study (NCT03997474).
cgtlive.com
Phase 1/2 MPS I Gene Therapy Trial Finishes Dosing
REGENXBIO expects to provide updated interim data from the trial in the first half of next year. The phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT03580083) of REGENXBIO’s RGX-111, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended to treat severe mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), has completed dosing of all 8 enrolled patients.1.
cgtlive.com
Gamma-Delta T-cell Therapy Gets Green Light From FDA for Phase 2 Trial
IN8bio intends to initiate a multicenter phase 2 clinical trial for INB-400 in glioblastoma in 2023. IN8bio’s INB-400, an investigational, genetically modified gamma-delta T-cell therapy intended to treat glioblastoma (GBM), has received clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application by the FDA.1. INB-400 is based on the company’s...
Comments / 0