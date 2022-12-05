Additional data on 2 patients who developed persistent anemia suggests a genetic cause may be behind the serious adverse event. Additional data from bluebird bio's phase 1/2 clinical trial of lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel; LentiGlobin) in sickle cell disease further demonstrated the gene therapy's efficacy, with 96% of patients treated in Group C experiencing complete resolution of severe vaso-occlusive events (sVOEs) through 24 months of follow-up.1.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO