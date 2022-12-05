ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Expect scattered showers throughout the week as temps make run for lower 70s

By Tara Lane
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Keep the umbrella handy this week! Although it won’t rain all the time every day, the overall chance of showers will last right through the end of the week.

The rain chances will be highest through Wednesday as a front remains stalled over the region. When you’re not seeing the rain, the sky will remain cloudy with some fog possible, too.

But even with the lack of sunshine, temperatures get warmer this week!

A milder push of air will put temps in the 60s and 70s by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday, rain chances are lower but not zero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3qF4_0jYMbyiz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149s90_0jYMbyiz00

A few showers will still be possible before a cold front finally moves in from the west. That front will scour out the clouds for the weekend and drop temperatures as well.

Highs are back in the 50s by Sunday.

Tonight : Scattered showers, patchy fog. Low 45.

Tuesday : Cloudy with areas of showers. High 56.

