westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction housing shortage becoming a problem
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —Grand Junction housing constraints were a big concern at last night’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting. Grand Junction has a housing shortage. The need is greater than the supply, which means that some people can’t find housing at all and others are paying more than they should for their house.
KJCT8
Mesa County may buy local church for office space
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County employees could be getting new digs soon if all goes as planned. Commissioners say that they expect to spend just shy of $9 million to buy Faith Height’s Church, a local church sitting near the border of Grand Junction and Clifton. However,...
KJCT8
2023 City of Fruita budget adopted, projects announced
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - During the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Fruita City Council formally adopted the 2023 Municipal Budget. The budget includes $27.3 million in projected revenues (excluding transfers from other funds and other financing sources) and $30 million in proposed expenditures between all funds.
KJCT8
43rd Annual Western Slope Toy Run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bikers hit the roads for the return of the 43rd annual ‘Western Slope Toy Run.’. Motorcycle enthusiasts congregated at the Harley-Davidson dealership, all for a good cause. They threw toys in the back of their motorcycles and rode across town all the way down to Grand Mesa Middle School to present the donations to the Salvation Army.
KJCT8
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
KJCT8
Potential merger between GJFD and Clifton Fire Protection District
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s an idea many have talked about for decades, but the timing may finally be right for a merger between the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. At a city council workshop in November, our city councilors heard a presentation from a public safety consulting firm about the feasibility of a contract or cooperative agreement between the two fire agencies.
KJCT8
The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club: Christmas Train Show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club 34th annual Christmas Train Show is coming to town!. This years show is at the Cross Orchards Historic Site. Families can expect to see models and displays indoors showcasing life around the Western Slope as well as the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad as it was in the 1950s.
KJCT8
New recreation ramps built on Riverfront Trail
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Redlands Parkway Shoreline Amenities and Bank Stabilization project at the Blue Heron and Monument View Riverfront Trail has begun. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the city began their construction of two new ramps, a new 36 foot wide concrete ramp for boats and one for pedestrian access.
What Happened To This Tree on Grand Junction’s Audubon Trail?
Have you seen this tree on Grand Junction, Colorado's Audubon Trail? What happened to it?. Did this get hit by lightning? Not exactly. According to a rep with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while not a lightning strike, Mother Nature did have a hand in the destruction of this tree. Grand...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
KJCT8
Employer website for new Colorado family leave program up and running
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s new paid family leave program doesn’t officially start until next year, but employers that will use the program can start getting ready right now. The state department of labor and employment has a new website employers can use to manage their obligations...
KJCT8
Woman dies in house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
KJCT8
Grand Junction City Council discusses new Recreation Center proposal
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council will continue to discuss plans to gain finances for a new Community Recreation Center in their next meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The current proposal is a .15 percent Sales Tax Increase to fund the Community Recreation Center (CRC),...
KJCT8
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt
Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. A website designer in Colorado opened the case to avoid making wedding websites for gay couples. City of Grand Junction launches survey to provide insight into homeless community.
KJCT8
COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt.
nbc11news.com
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs. The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation. The ordinance balances many goals; among them are...
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Void’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the Void!. Void is a three-month-old kitten who loves cuddles and would love to fill the void in your heart. Void is a little shy at first but once he warms up to you he loves to be within cuddle reach.
westernslopenow.com
Tuesday crash on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Westbound traffic on Patterson Rd. had to take a slight detour on Tuesday evening following a traffic crash in Grand Junction. KREX arrived on scene to find a gray Jeep being towed, after sustaining damage in front of the “Regenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa” in the 2500 block of Patterson Rd.
KJCT8
Overnight snow exits before the morning drive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Avalanche Warning has been canceled for our northern mountains, but it continues for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions exist. More than twenty avalanches had been reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before sunset Wednesday evening. The warning still includes many of Colorado’s ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, Telluride, Purgatory (Durango), and Wolf Creek.
KJCT8
First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were hospitalized for influenza in Mesa County in November. Of these cases, three of them were in pediatric patients. In the state of Colorado, there have been 517 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Mesa County Public...
