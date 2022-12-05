Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary
Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
WEAU-TV 13
Campaign looks to provide 100 Nights of Shelter in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -100 nights with a place to go to get out of the cold. That’s the goal of one campaign looking to help unsheltered community members during the winter season. Since 2014, there hasn’t been a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Chippewa County. Motel vouchers...
95.5 FM WIFC
Myszka Reaches Plea Deal for Chippewa County Charges
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau man who led police on a multi-county manhunt along Highway 29 in September has reached a plea deal for felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing an officer. Chad Myszka entered the pleas on Wednesday in Chippewa...
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Facing Charges for Death of Passenger in Clark County Crash
A Medford man has been charged for a fatal crash in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
drydenwire.com
Eau Claire Man Arrested After Multi-County Chase Sunday Night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (DrydenWire) — A 57-year-old Eau Claire was arrested over the weekend following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Dunn County. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at around 11:30p, deputies from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office were in contact with a subject inside an unregistered vehicle at a closed business parking lot on Chuck Lane, Township of Union, Eau Claire County.
winonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
57-Year-Old Wisc. Man Leads Police On Multi-County Chase Ending In Crash
Multiple warrants were out for his arrest.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire County Sees Spike in RSV Cases
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire County is seeing a spike in RSV cases. The city/county health department says they;ve noticed an uptick in RSV and cases of the flu. Both usually peak later in the winter. The health department says 13 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season. Public health managers are urging people to get a flu shot and stay at home if they are sick.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
WEAU-TV 13
Knights of Columbus sponsors blood drive ahead of holidays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While some are giving gifts this holiday season, others gave the gift of blood at a blood drive Tuesday. The drive, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Thomas Drive in Eau Claire. This is the third blood drive that the organization has held in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire holds first Santa Cycle Rampage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cyclists in Eau Claire got together for the city’s first Santa Cycle Rampage Sunday afternoon. “We’re just getting a bunch of Santas together. We had a couple different routes just to keep things fun and festive, also safe for everyone that is riding it,” said Brandon Lafave, an organizer familiar with the Wisconsin Bike Fed.
WEAU-TV 13
“Raise Spirits, Give Hope..in a Box”
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” is a fundraising campaign for the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic. Instead of gathering at an in-person event, you have the opportunity to support the Free Clinic by ordering a themed box filled with food and beverage to enjoy at your leisure in your home.
KAAL-TV
Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without consent appears in court
(KSTP) – A Wisconsin nurse accused of cutting off a patient’s foot without his consent made her first court appearance Tuesday. Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, is charged with felony abuse of an elder person and mayhem. If convicted, she could face up to 46 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
WEAU-TV 13
14th annual Truckers for Tots event
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mid-State Truck Service and Purple Mountain Solutions are giving back this holiday season with the 14th annual Truckers for Tots event. More than 20 employees and community members went shopping at the Eau Claire Fleet Farm. Carts were loaded with presents, and those presents will be loaded into a semi-trailer and brought to area Toys for Tots and Spirit of Christmas locations.
wizmnews.com
Trial begins Tuesday for Wisconsin woman who amputated patient’s foot, without permission, to allegedly put in taxidermy shop
A small-town courthouse in western Wisconsin will be in the media spotlight this week, as a nurse appears in court for amputating a patient’s foot — though there’s quite a bit more to the story than that. Mary Brown of Durand is scheduled for a hearing before...
WEAU-TV 13
Festival of Toys hopes to donate gifts to all local children in need
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A seasonal toy drive is hoping to make sure kids in the Chippewa Valley have presents to unwrap this year. The Festival of Toys is back and this holiday season marks its 20th anniversary. People can donate new and unwrapped toys for kids between the ages of one month and 18-years-old at Festival Food locations in Eau Claire. People can also make cash or check donations that will be used to buy more toys.
winonaradio.com
DWI Charges for Kellogg Man Arrested With Juvenile Passenger
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 18 and Burt Road east of Utica for a single vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4th, at 12:53 p.m. Deputies made contact with the driver, Joshua David Heins, 39, of Kellogg, who displayed signs of intoxication at the scene of the accident.
