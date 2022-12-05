Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
WATE
Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case
An agreement has been made between the vaping giant and 34 states placing restrictions on the advertising and marketing of JUUL products, along with financial sanctions, according to the news release from the state attorney general’s office. Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case. An agreement has been made...
Hawkins County Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating "an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class," Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said.
WATE
TDOT SmartWay Traffic camera feed shows incidents in Knoxville
TDOT SmartWay camera feed of Knoxville area traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream event. TDOT SmartWay Traffic camera feed shows incidents …. TDOT SmartWay camera feed of Knoxville area traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream event. Lance Williams named 3A Mr. Football.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
WATE
Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward
The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward. The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Knoxville mayor leads discussion focused...
Knoxville residents feeling the effects of ‘strong flu season’
Residents are starting to feel the effects of the flu season.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
New location requested for retrial of man charged with 2008 murder of Knoxville waitress
A man charged with the 2008 murder of a Knoxville waitress has filed for a change of venue, among other filings summitted on December 6 and 7.
Several wrecks reported as rain moves through Knoxville, East TN
Multiple traffic incidents and crashes are affecting Knoxville drivers Wednesday morning.
WATE
Plaintiffs make appeal in lawsuit stemming from 2016 Sevier County wildfires
New filings have been made in a lawsuit stemming from the deadly 2016 Sevier County Wildfires. Now, individual plaintiffs are appealing to the 6th circuit court after their portion of the lawsuit was dismissed. Plaintiffs make appeal in lawsuit stemming from 2016 …. New filings have been made in a...
Knoxville Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lay Avenue shooting
A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Knoxville after responding officers were flagged down late Wednesday night by two cars with gunshot victims inside.
Tennessee waters to be stocked with 75,000 rainbow trout
Around 75,000 rainbow trout will be released into Tennessee waters through March.
Knoxville child abuser sentenced to 50 years in prison
A man who was convicted of multiple counts of sexually assaulting children for several years has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring
Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said "human error" led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl.
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Loudon County couple waits weeks for solar panel repairs
A couple in Loudon County has been having trouble with their new solar system since June. The system is supposed to store battery power to keep their water well and two refrigerators running in case severe weather knocks out electrical power, but they told WATE's Don Dare communicating with the company has been difficult.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Comments / 0