Knoxville, TN

WATE

Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case

An agreement has been made between the vaping giant and 34 states placing restrictions on the advertising and marketing of JUUL products, along with financial sanctions, according to the news release from the state attorney general’s office. Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case. An agreement has been made...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TDOT SmartWay Traffic camera feed shows incidents in Knoxville

TDOT SmartWay camera feed of Knoxville area traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream event.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward

The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward. The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Knoxville mayor leads discussion focused...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Loudon County couple waits weeks for solar panel repairs

A couple in Loudon County has been having trouble with their new solar system since June. The system is supposed to store battery power to keep their water well and two refrigerators running in case severe weather knocks out electrical power, but they told WATE's Don Dare communicating with the company has been difficult.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton's Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

