Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do on your visit to Morristown TN? Then you are on the right page. Morristown is a regional center for business, recreation, education, and healthcare services, located in the upper part of East Tennessee. Visiting Morristown’s museums, theaters, and parks are just some of the many outdoor things you can do with your family or friends while on vacation.
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
