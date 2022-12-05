ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case

An agreement has been made between the vaping giant and 34 states placing restrictions on the advertising and marketing of JUUL products, along with financial sanctions, according to the news release from the state attorney general’s office. Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case. An agreement has been made...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TDOT SmartWay Traffic camera feed shows incidents in Knoxville

TDOT SmartWay camera feed of Knoxville area traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream event. TDOT SmartWay Traffic camera feed shows incidents …. TDOT SmartWay camera feed of Knoxville area traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream event. Lance Williams named 3A Mr. Football.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward

The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward. The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Knoxville mayor leads discussion focused...
WATE

Marcellus Jackson wins 4A Mr. Football

In Class 4A, Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson became the third player in school history to be named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football. In Class 4A, Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson became the third player in school history to be named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football. Second Harvest hosting Double Your Donation Day. Second...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

West High's Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season. Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was on. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigators obtained incriminating videos,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
vasttourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to do in Morristown TN (Tennessee)

Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do on your visit to Morristown TN? Then you are on the right page. Morristown is a regional center for business, recreation, education, and healthcare services, located in the upper part of East Tennessee. Visiting Morristown’s museums, theaters, and parks are just some of the many outdoor things you can do with your family or friends while on vacation.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

UT Medical Center limiting visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
WATE

Loudon County couple waits weeks for solar panel repairs

A couple in Loudon County has been having trouble with their new solar system since June. The system is supposed to store battery power to keep their water well and two refrigerators running in case severe weather knocks out electrical power, but they told WATE's Don Dare communicating with the company has been difficult.
wvlt.tv

‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy