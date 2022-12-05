ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian’s erosion impact on Sanibel

The City of Sanibel released an initial erosion assessment, and the signs of what Hurricane Ian did to the coast near the city are becoming clearer. The City of Sanibel’s strategy in the past has been to let nature take its course. Unlike many other islands, Sanibel had not...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wild hogs causing problems in Paseo

Paseo has a pig problem causing some people are spending thousands of dollars on materials to keep them away, some call the news, and some are putting motion sensors in their front yards that make loud noises, but even that doesn’t seem to work all the time because the pigs are smart enough to know it’s just noise.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
SANIBEL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Free Wildlife Seminar: Coyotes in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral is hosting a free wildlife seminar on coyotes at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The seminar will be held at Rotary Park, 5505 Rose Garden Road. Learn how coyotes came to Cape Coral, their life history, their roles in the ecosystem, and how to minimize negative interactions. Pre-register online at CapeParks.com or by calling 239-549-4606.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida

FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

McMurray & Members secures record-breaking home sale on Sanibel Island

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, property owners feared their home values would plummet, but one Southwest Florida Realtor is proving that to be wrong. Mike McMurray, McMurray & Members of Royal Shell Real Estate, broke the record for the largest ever recorded home sale on Sanibel Island with a listing price of $11.7 million.
SANIBEL, FL
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral may require food trucks to pack up nightly

Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.
CAPE CORAL, FL

