Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Residents along Burnt Store Canal in Cape Coral upset with hurricane debris in the water
Port-a-potties, garbage cans, and other debris float around a canal on Burnt Store Road after Hurricane Ian. People along the canal are frustrated that the garbage has been left there for months. Lots of people move to Cape Coral to live along one of the city’s many canals. The water,...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian’s erosion impact on Sanibel
The City of Sanibel released an initial erosion assessment, and the signs of what Hurricane Ian did to the coast near the city are becoming clearer. The City of Sanibel’s strategy in the past has been to let nature take its course. Unlike many other islands, Sanibel had not...
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
WINKNEWS.com
Wild hogs causing problems in Paseo
Paseo has a pig problem causing some people are spending thousands of dollars on materials to keep them away, some call the news, and some are putting motion sensors in their front yards that make loud noises, but even that doesn’t seem to work all the time because the pigs are smart enough to know it’s just noise.
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
ABC7 Fort Myers
Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
Water quality results from after Hurricane Ian
Fox 4 has reports on water quality test results in Southwest Florida in the month after Hurricane Ian.
DiamondHead Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach reopening after Hurricane Ian
DiamondHead Beach Resort announced a phased reopening of the resort, located on Fort Myers Beach, following the impact of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.
capecoralbreeze.com
Free Wildlife Seminar: Coyotes in Cape Coral
The City of Cape Coral is hosting a free wildlife seminar on coyotes at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The seminar will be held at Rotary Park, 5505 Rose Garden Road. Learn how coyotes came to Cape Coral, their life history, their roles in the ecosystem, and how to minimize negative interactions. Pre-register online at CapeParks.com or by calling 239-549-4606.
Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida
FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
Cape Coral residents frustrated with debris pick-up as piles keep piling up
It’s been 68 days since Hurricane Ian and debris from the storm keeps piling up. Tomorrow marks the end of federal assistance for removal. And some homeowners say they’re feeling forgotten about.
Florida Weekly
McMurray & Members secures record-breaking home sale on Sanibel Island
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, property owners feared their home values would plummet, but one Southwest Florida Realtor is proving that to be wrong. Mike McMurray, McMurray & Members of Royal Shell Real Estate, broke the record for the largest ever recorded home sale on Sanibel Island with a listing price of $11.7 million.
FWC searching for injured bear in Golden Gate Estates
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two bears in Golden Gate Estates were a little thirsty. So they did what most would do, found water. It just happened to be in the Perez’s pool. After that, they were hanging out by the child’s playground. Daniel Perez said this is...
Cape Coral family brightens up the sky after Ian with annual holiday lights
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many are looking for holiday cheer, especially after a category four hurricane disrupted our lives. One family stuck to their decade-and-a-half-long tradition to help brighten up your night. “Listen for that familiar click, and then I have to go find out what’s wrong and fix...
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Elementary crossing guard warns of missing school zone light
After WINK News’ previous story about drivers speeding near Cape Coral Elementary School, many of our viewers reached out with further concerns. A crossing guard says speeding will continue to be a problem until a more significant issue is fixed. A school zone light pole can be seen at...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral may require food trucks to pack up nightly
Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.
Estero Blvd reopens after propane tank leak
Firefighters fixed a propane gas leak at Sunset Condos, in the 6400 block of Estero Blvd. on Thursday.
Fort Myers Beach seek alternative to FEMA trailers
All of Fort Myers Beach is considered a flood zone resulting in FEMA trailers not allowed on the island. Fort Myers Beach Councilman Bill Veach says the town has a couple of alternatives.
Pet owner believes his dog got seriously sick from red tide, now warns others
A Sarasota County man believes his dog got seriously sick from red tide. He's now sharing his story to alert other pet owners as veterinarians warn of the serious risks linked to red tide.
Comments / 1