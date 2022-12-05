Read full article on original website
Los Angeles County Man is Eleventh Defendant to Plead Guilty in $15 Million Scheme to Defraud Spanish-Speaking United States Immigrants
December 7, 2022 - A California man pleaded guilty today to conspiring with Peruvian-based call-centers that defrauded Spanish-speaking United States residents by falsely threatening. them with arrest, deportation and other legal consequences. According to court documents, Luis Rendon, 60, of Harbor City, California, operated a distribution center that helped the...
How Failed Rent Control Laws In California Led To Rent Hike Scandals And Landlord Lawsuits
Rent has skyrocketed in recent years, and it's especially pronounced in California. With initiatives failing, it's making it hard for people to make ends meet.
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
Convicted Santa Clara County sheriff keeps retirement benefits
The former Santa Clara County sheriff is still eligible to receive her retirement benefits, despite being convicted of several felony-equivalent charges in a civil trial last month. Some local leaders say she doesn’t deserve it. Last month, a civil jury found Sheriff Laurie Smith guilty of six counts of...
signalscv.com
SCV Sheriff’s Station turns down extra OT funds to deter holiday crime
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station won’t receive any of the $1 million that Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she’s offering sheriff’s stations in her district to deter holiday crime in unincorporated areas, according to the supervisor’s office. Following Barger’s Tuesday morning announcement...
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
SFist
Disgraced Belcampo Meat Co. Reportedly Under USDA Investigation for Horribly Unsanitary Conditions
Did you ever have that “sustainable” high-end meat from Belcampo Meat Company? Well, some bits of it were found on the bathroom floor covered with ants at their meat-processing plant, according to new documents that have come to light from a USDA investigation. I admit I’m one of...
multihousingnews.com
Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community
The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
signalscv.com
The Cube evacuated, hazmat units investigate possible gas leak
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel evacuated The Cube Tuesday afternoon after reports of a possible gas leak. However, Santa Clarita city officials cited a faulty sensor for the cause. According to Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received a call at approximately 5:27 p.m. regarding a gas leak at...
signalscv.com
LASD: Overdose task force investigating a half-dozen overdoses in 24-hour span
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a half-dozen overdoses, including a fatal overdose, which happened in a 24-hour period all surrounding a residential area in Saugus. A sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Response Task Force confirmed Wednesday an overdose investigation was underway from an incident that...
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines
SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
kclu.org
Man charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Ventura County clinic
A Ventura County man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a center which runs clinical drug trials. Gabriel Garcia was operations manager for Coastal Metabolic Research Center in Ventura. Ventura County prosecutors say he issued checks to people, and providers who didn’t exist, and then deposited them in his personal accounts.
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
