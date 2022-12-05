ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County Man is Eleventh Defendant to Plead Guilty in $15 Million Scheme to Defraud Spanish-Speaking United States Immigrants

December 7, 2022 - A California man pleaded guilty today to conspiring with Peruvian-based call-centers that defrauded Spanish-speaking United States residents by falsely threatening. them with arrest, deportation and other legal consequences. According to court documents, Luis Rendon, 60, of Harbor City, California, operated a distribution center that helped the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
multihousingnews.com

Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community

The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
SAN JOSE, CA
signalscv.com

The Cube evacuated, hazmat units investigate possible gas leak

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel evacuated The Cube Tuesday afternoon after reports of a possible gas leak. However, Santa Clarita city officials cited a faulty sensor for the cause. According to Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received a call at approximately 5:27 p.m. regarding a gas leak at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

LASD: Overdose task force investigating a half-dozen overdoses in 24-hour span

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a half-dozen overdoses, including a fatal overdose, which happened in a 24-hour period all surrounding a residential area in Saugus. A sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Response Task Force confirmed Wednesday an overdose investigation was underway from an incident that...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

