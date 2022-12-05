ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marvin Burks Jr. Flips, Zachariah Keith Commits, and More Names in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
 3 days ago

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Marvin Burks, Zachariah Keith, and more!

Names in the News

–4-star 2024 WR Jordan Anderson, Millikan High School, Long Beach High, California.

Jordan Anderson is the No. 83 national, No. 13 wide receiver, and the No. 11 player in California in the 2024 class, and he has named his top seven schools. The top seven are the Colorado Buffaloes, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, and Washington Huskies. However, the Trojans are the team to beat here, as Anderson has already made five visits there.

–4-star S Marvin Burks Jr., Cardinal Ritter College Prep, St. Louis, Missouri.

Marvin Burks Jr. is the No. 316 national, No. 31 safety, and the No. 10 player in Missouri, and he has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the Missouri Tigers. He has been committed to the Rebels since October 21 before flipping today. Burks had chosen the Rebels over the Tigers, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas A&M Aggies. He adds to a Missouri class ranked No. 46 overall and 11th in the SEC.

–4-star 2024 QB Michael Hawkins, Allen High School, Allen, Texas.

Michael Hawkins is the No. 225 national, No. 17 quarterback, and the No. 38 player in Texas in the 2024 class, and he has named his top ten schools. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Cincinnati Bearcats, Michigan Wolverines, NC State Wolfpack, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, and Virginia Tech Hokies are the teams he has named as finalists. The Sooners are the team in the lead for him, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gives them a 94.4%chance of landing him, and he has visited Norman twice already this season. It is early, but they are the favorites.

–3-star EDGE Zachariah Keith, Douglas County High School, Douglasville, Georgia.

Zachariah Keith is the No. 688 national, No. 64 edge, and the No. 64 player in Georgia and has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday night after having an official visit this weekend in Morgantown. He has been committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since June before backing off his pledge in October. Smith said he liked the coaching staff and the vibe around the Mountaineers.

I’m close to Coach Brown, Coach Jackson, and Coach Koonz. I loved the vibe. I felt like I was on the team. I also loved that I will have a great opportunity to grow not just as a football player but as a young man. This trip showed me that you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Keith becomes the 20th commit in a West Virginia class that ranks No. 27 overall and sixth in the Big 12.

–3-star S Tyler Scott, Pebblebrook High School, Mableton, Georgia.

Tyler Scott is the No. 642 national, No. 58 safety, and the No. 60 player in Georgia, and he will be making his decision on December 21. His top seven schools are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans. Scott has said that the leaders are the Cardinals, Crimson Tide, Tigers, and Wolverines. However, the On3 RPM has it as a two-team race between Auburn and Tennesse and gives the Tigers a 51.8% chance of landing him, compared to 40.1% for the Volunteers. Despite this, I would keep an eye out for Alabama, as he visited them last weekend. He said,

Alabama is a great school with great coaches, and it is a school I like even more after this visit. Their message to me was strong, and I feel good about Alabama.

I like the Crimson Tide here.

New York, NY
