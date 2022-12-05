Read full article on original website
Golani
2d ago
First we must defund the police, then replace them with highly trained counselors who can go around and counsel these young men to try and not harm each other so much
Reply(5)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
7-year-old Milwaukee boy sitting in his bedroom shot near 91st and Hampton
A seven-year-old boy was shot inside his home near 91st and Hampton in Milwaukee Wednesday night. Milwaukee police said around 8:45 p.m. an unknown suspect shot at the home.
Woman killed in shooting near 19th and Wright
A woman has died following a shooting near 19th and Wright, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed.
CBS 58
7-year-old shot near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that the 7-year-old boy was shot while sitting in his bedroom. He is in stable condition. Police believe the home was targeted, but don't know why at this point. They do not think it was a stray bullet. Stay tuned as this story...
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
wlip.com
Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old accused of killing his mom over VR headset makes virtual court appearance in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old has been charged after being accused of shooting and killing his own mother over a virtual reality headset. Prosecutors said the boy pulled the trigger in the basement of the family's home last month near 87th and Magnolia in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The disturbing details have been...
CBS 58
Bodies of woman, 7-year-old girl pulled from Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Black community outraged that 10-year-old boy is charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mom
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58 NEWS) -- Members of the Black community spoke out Tuesday about the need to transform the criminal justice system in light of a 10-year-old being charged as an adult after he allegedly admitted to shooting his mother to death. Many speakers talked about how broken the...
19-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 8th and Madison
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to 8th and Madison on Wednesday. Milwaukee police responded to the area for a shooting.
CBS 58
Man who shot, injured three Wauwatosa police officers sentenced to 40 years in prison
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge sentenced a man to four decades behind bars for a November 2021 incident where he shot and injured three Wauwatosa police officers at a hotel. Kenneth Burney was inside room 221 at the Radisson Hotel when officers were responding to a separate,...
Police pursuit with driver in stolen car ends on freeway; 1 arrested
A Milwaukee police pursuit with a reckless driver in a stolen car ended with an arrest on I-43 on Tuesday.
newyorkbeacon.com
10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset
A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
Police chase vehicle stolen in armed robbery, one suspect arrested
Milwaukee police were involved in a chase Tuesday night after a vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery.
Police pursuit ends in Zion with officers arresting convicted felon who had loaded gun
A Zion man was arrested after prosecutors say he fled from police at a high rate of speed and led them on a chase that came to an end when officers deployed spike strips. Luis F. Vasquez, 23, of Zion, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated fleeing to […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Locust early on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any...
CBS 58
Attorney in 'Slender Man' stabbing case breaks down cases involving children tried as adults
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over the years, Wisconsin has seen high-profile cases involving minors being charged as adults and one attorney explains state law is the reason defendants end up in adult court. Anthony Cotton, the former lawyer for Morgan Geyser, a teenager tried in adult court for stabbing a...
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to death of 2 people near 70th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 70th and W. Brown Deer Road Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, for two deaths. Several emergency vehicles are on scene, along with a car off the road near Northridge Lake. This is a developing story. Stick...
CBS 58
Trial begins for former firefighter accused in fatal Third Ward shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It all started with an argument about basketball in a Third Ward bar two years ago. Tuesday, the trial began for Caesar Fuentes, the former fireman charged with killing Andra Nicholson Jr. A jury of 13 was selected on Monday for Caesar Fuentes' trial. Only 12...
Community leaders concerned after 10-year-old charged as adult for mom's murder
Milwaukee community leaders gathered Tuesday morning to voice their concerns over a 10-year-old boy being charged as an adult after admitting to killing his mother.
Comments / 21