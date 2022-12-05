ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments

Golani
2d ago

First we must defund the police, then replace them with highly trained counselors who can go around and counsel these young men to try and not harm each other so much

Reply
7
 

CBS 58

7-year-old shot near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that the 7-year-old boy was shot while sitting in his bedroom. He is in stable condition. Police believe the home was targeted, but don't know why at this point. They do not think it was a stray bullet. Stay tuned as this story...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Bodies of woman, 7-year-old girl pulled from Northridge Lake

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.
MILWAUKEE, WI
newyorkbeacon.com

10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Locust early on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI

