Clearwater, FL

He was out walking someone’s dog in Florida. Then he began to ‘wreak havoc,’ cops say

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpOr7_0jYMajpx00

A Florida man caused utter mayhem and destruction Sunday evening in Clearwater, according to authorities.

A Facebook post from the Clearwater Police Department says that an individual later identified as Chad Mason was seen engaging in bestiality near an apartment complex on McMullen Booth Road.

As per an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the suspect was first seen walking a goldendoodle, which belonged to someone he knew — then started having sex with the animal.

This happened in front of witnesses, including adults and a juvenile who was younger than 16, authorities say.

After the 36-year-old Orlando man was confronted by a resident, the suspect “ran from the scene and began to wreak havoc in the surrounding area,” the release says.

Entering Northwood Presbyterian Church, the defendant knocked over a nativity display and broke several potted plants, causing about $400 worth of damages. He then fled into an adjacent neighborhood.

READ MORE: Florida man accused of having sex with dog, cops say

Police say the suspect went on to destroy a mailbox and attempted to steal a car before being apprehended.

Mason was booked on a variety of charges including two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

He was held in the Pinellas County Jail and bonded out, as per court records.

READ MORE: He was arrested for stealing from Walmart in Florida. Cops say he picked the wrong day

Comments / 43

Tammy L Gatlin
2d ago

that is SO disturbing 😳 NOT ONLY do we have to watch out for Child Predators but now ANIMAL Predators TOO!! Dear Jesus! we need you!

Reply(1)
23
Ron Alexander
2d ago

he should have at least been denied bail until after a psych exam . he is a danger to himself and others .

Reply(1)
20
 

