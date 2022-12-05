He was out walking someone’s dog in Florida. Then he began to ‘wreak havoc,’ cops say

A Florida man caused utter mayhem and destruction Sunday evening in Clearwater, according to authorities.

A Facebook post from the Clearwater Police Department says that an individual later identified as Chad Mason was seen engaging in bestiality near an apartment complex on McMullen Booth Road.

As per an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the suspect was first seen walking a goldendoodle, which belonged to someone he knew — then started having sex with the animal.

This happened in front of witnesses, including adults and a juvenile who was younger than 16, authorities say.

After the 36-year-old Orlando man was confronted by a resident, the suspect “ran from the scene and began to wreak havoc in the surrounding area,” the release says.

Entering Northwood Presbyterian Church, the defendant knocked over a nativity display and broke several potted plants, causing about $400 worth of damages. He then fled into an adjacent neighborhood.

Police say the suspect went on to destroy a mailbox and attempted to steal a car before being apprehended.

Mason was booked on a variety of charges including two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

He was held in the Pinellas County Jail and bonded out, as per court records.

