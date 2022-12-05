Read full article on original website
Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
Couple establishes scholarship as tribute to nurse’s career
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is said that Florence Nightingale’s philosophy and teachings emphasize that the nurse must use her brain, heart and hands to create healing environments to care for the patient’s body, mind and spirit. For more than 40 years, Joyce Alexander Luck epitomized the essence of Florence Nightingale throughout her career as a nurse.
LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is FREE and open to the public. Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community...
LFR responding to structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th. A call was initially made for smoke coming out of a building in the southeast corner of the property. LFR was dispatched at 7:58 p.m....
Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program accepting applications through Dec. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Planning Department is still accepting applications for its Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program. According to a press release, the program allows residents of Lubbock to apply for small projects within their neighborhood to be considered for funding. The funding for each approved project can be up to $10,000.
‘Front row seat:’ Shallowater ISD celebrates hands-on learning clinic, partnership with UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater ISD has a new home for two of its medical programs, the SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic. One of those programs is the first of its kind in the state. The school district celebrated the grand opening of the clinic Monday, alongside its partner on the project, University Medical Center.
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting
The split, organized by more conservative church members, comes after years of infighting that stems from the UMC's more inclusive stances.
Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own
How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]
It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
Carpet Tech kicks-off annual giveback week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked the start of Carpet Tech’s annual giveback week. From today to Friday, the company will give donations to various nonprofits that serve the South Plains. Stephanie Henderson, general manager at Carpet Tech says,” We love to help out our friends here at Grace...
Student housing proposal set back again, unknown when or if it will go before Lubbock city council
LUBBOCK, Texas – It has been a little over a month since Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning committee met to discuss a proposed student housing complex to be built in the Tech Terrace neighborhood- and the proposal has run into a roadblock. Tech Terrace residents have expressed major concerns with the new proposal for months, including […]
Changing weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
The House of Bone And Glass: An East Texas Anomaly Is For Sale
A large home for sale in piney East Texas. Charmingly, it appears to be built by hand. What have you bought, when you buy the House of Bone and Glass?. You take a tour of this labyrinthian home. The realtor, smiling with too many teeth, waits and waves from outside.
Good Day Good Dog: Penny!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From Post Animal Refuge Center:. Penny is a beautiful, loving girl. She was adopted from us in 2020 when she was a pup and did great until her family moved from the country to town. Turns out she is quite an escape artist. She was picked up by Lubbock Animal Services and returned to our shelter. She is a great dog - very friendly and affectionate. She will be three in January so she is still young enough to be playful. She is learning some basic commands and how to walk on a leash and is a fast learner.
Images and details of recovery shared: stabbing victim was set on fire in Lubbock
A family friend of Leslie Rodriguez shared details of her recovery after she official records said she was stabbed, doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by aspiring actor Ynez Spencer, 27, of Lubbock.
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the family after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in June 2022. According to the police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of 114th Street...
Hawks, falcons, and eagles hovering over Lubbock this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, more than 270 predator birds will be flying over the Hub City. Once they leave, there will probably be fewer jackrabbits. For the first time since 2018, the North American Falconers Association Field Meet is coming to Lubbock. These bird enthusiasts are always anxious to educate the public about their feathered friends, especially those who stop by the weathering yard directly west of Buddy Holly Hall.
