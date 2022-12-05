ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Money Talks: Boyd Center study finds fewer uninsured kids in Tennessee

A professor weighs in on the number of children without insurance in Tennessee dropping to 2.3% for 2022 according to a new study by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case

An agreement has been made between the vaping giant and 34 states placing restrictions on the advertising and marketing of JUUL products, along with financial sanctions, according to the news release from the state attorney general's office.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TDOT SmartWay Traffic camera feed shows incidents in Knoxville

TDOT SmartWay camera feed of Knoxville area traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward

The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville sees high Flu Activity

Knoxville is at the top of the list for the highest flu activity in the country's top 10 markets. According to Walgreens Flu Index, Knoxville and Tennessee are among the spots with the highest flu levels leaving everyone from kids to teens to seniors at risk of contracting it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Marcellus Jackson wins 4A Mr. Football

In Class 4A, Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson became the third player in school history to be named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

'They are home bound' | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they're in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It's a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

West High's Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton's Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans
KNOXVILLE, TN

