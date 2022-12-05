Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Money Talks: Boyd Center study finds fewer uninsured kids in Tennessee
A professor weighs in on the number of children without insurance in Tennessee dropping to 2.3% for 2022 according to a new study by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. WATE Midday News. Money Talks: Boyd Center study finds fewer uninsured …
WATE
Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case
An agreement has been made between the vaping giant and 34 states placing restrictions on the advertising and marketing of JUUL products, along with financial sanctions, according to the news release from the state attorney general’s office. Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case. An agreement has been made...
WATE
TDOT SmartWay Traffic camera feed shows incidents in Knoxville
TDOT SmartWay camera feed of Knoxville area traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream event. TDOT SmartWay Traffic camera feed shows incidents …. TDOT SmartWay camera feed of Knoxville area traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream event. Lance Williams named 3A Mr. Football.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
WATE
Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward
The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward. The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Knoxville mayor leads discussion focused...
Firewood deliveries, coat donations during winter seasons in Tennessee
With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm.
University of Tennessee students create unique pavilion inspired by a Tennessee flower
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
WATE
Knoxville sees high Flu Activity
Knoxville is at the top of the list for the highest flu activity in the country's top 10 markets. According to Walgreens Flu Index, Knoxville and Tennessee are among the spots with the highest flu levels leaving everyone from kids to teens to seniors at risk of contracting it. Knoxville...
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
WATE
Marcellus Jackson wins 4A Mr. Football
In Class 4A, Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson became the third player in school history to be named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football. In Class 4A, Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson became the third player in school history to be named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football. Second Harvest hosting Double Your Donation Day. Second...
WATE
Plaintiffs make appeal in lawsuit stemming from 2016 Sevier County wildfires
New filings have been made in a lawsuit stemming from the deadly 2016 Sevier County Wildfires. Now, individual plaintiffs are appealing to the 6th circuit court after their portion of the lawsuit was dismissed. Plaintiffs make appeal in lawsuit stemming from 2016 …. New filings have been made in a...
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
Tennessee family hopes to bring daughter home from hospital for Christmas
It’s one mother’s only Christmas wish — to bring her 10-month-old baby home from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
West High's Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season. Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was on. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigators obtained incriminating videos,...
Get in the Christmas spirit with 8-hour Smokey’s Yule Log video
Do you love the University of Tennessee? Do you need something playing on your TV or computer in the background this Christmas season? How about eight-straight hours of Smokey in front of a fire?
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Several wrecks reported as rain moves through Knoxville, East TN
Multiple traffic incidents and crashes are affecting Knoxville drivers Wednesday morning.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
wvlt.tv
Tenn. could give $60 million in unused pandemic relief money to private schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lot of pandemic relief money could be going to private schools in the state. Tennessee has $60 million in leftover funding, and some lawmakers are trying to make it easier for private schools to apply to use it. The money is leftover from the American...
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
Comments / 1