'It's very traumatic': Man shot and killed during argument in west Houston, HPD said
While the shooting happened as kids were going home from school, no one was injured, but police are calling the shooting "very traumatic."
Gunman on the run after shooting on METRO bus in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — Authorities with the Houston Police Department and METRO are investigating after a man was shot on a bus in southwest Houston on Wednesday. According to authorities, two men got into an argument on the Route 52 Harwin Express just before 4 p.m. when the bus was near the intersection of Harwin and Gessner.
Man killed in shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Briar Forest area, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. HPD said it happened on South Kirkwood near the intersection of Westheimer Road. It's unclear what led up...
Suspect seen using stolen card after aggravated robbery in west Houston, police say
Investigators said the victim was threatened with a weapon before being robbed by a man who is still on the loose four months later.
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
Man killed in shooting near Hobby Airport, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Wednesday near Hobby Airport in southeast Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. HPD said it happened along Broadway Street near Airport Boulevard. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or...
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
Police looking for robber accused of punching and kicking woman before stealing $20 in SE Houston
The woman was walking toward the front door of a convenience store when she was attacked, HPD said. Video shows the woman lying on the ground as the man punches her.
Arrest made after woman's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
Newly obtained search warrants give new insight into the night TakeOff was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Search warrants are giving new insight into what police say happened outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston the night Migos rapper TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed. The documents detail how police used surveillance cameras all over downtown to piece...
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
Warrant filed to search Takeoff's alleged murderer's truck to see if there's evidence matching scene
Police are certain the late Migos rapper was a bystander the night he died. Now, we're learning through newly-obtained documents that somebody in the group's camp was also firing shots.
Burglary call leads to standoff at southeast Houston pawn shop, police say
HOUSTON — There was a standoff at a pawn shop in southeast Houston Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police were called just before 8 a.m. about a burglary at the business on Telephone Road near Pease Street. It is unknown if anyone else was inside the...
Off-duty HPD officer in critical condition after crash with train in north Houston, authorities say
"Please pray for him." HPD Chief Troy Finner says that Vidal Lopez is in critical condition. The veteran officer is married and expecting a child.
5 young suspects beat, rob man after he refused to buy them cigars in Briarforest area, HPD says
Police are now looking for five suspects between 16 and 18 years old. One of them reportedly displayed a gun similar to a "TEC-9" before the robbery.
Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM. This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston. Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a...
2 wanted for attempted robbery on landscaper working outside school in The Heights: HPD
Luckily, the landscaper ran off with his life, but the armed threat was reported just mere yards away from a school full of children.
Recognize him? Suspect caught on surveillance video using victim’s credit card after robbery near Katy Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after police say he robbed a victim at gunpoint near the Katy Freeway. On Aug. 31, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery, located in the 9300 block of the Katy Freeway around 1 a.m. During the incident, investigators said the...
Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
Little 2-year-old Nadia Lee hasn't been seen since October. Despite extensive searches of waterways and a landfill, her body has not been found.
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified
WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.
