Man killed in shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Briar Forest area, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. HPD said it happened on South Kirkwood near the intersection of Westheimer Road. It's unclear what led up...
Man killed in shooting near Hobby Airport, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Wednesday near Hobby Airport in southeast Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. HPD said it happened along Broadway Street near Airport Boulevard. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or...
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM. This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston. Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a...
