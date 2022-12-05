Pa. Police Believe They Found Remains of Missing Woman, Who Disappeared Before Allegedly Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Was Found Dead from Suicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of new charges have been filed against Todd Bueschen, the man accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.Bueschen was arrested last month after someone on the cleaning staff at The Frick found the camera.He's accused of allegedly taking multiple pictures of people, ranging from children to senior citizens.At a preliminary hearing last week, Bueschen's attorney told KDKA that additional charges were expected to be filed.In new court paperwork filings, Pittsburgh Police say that evidence recovered from Bueschen's home led police to believe there are many as seven other locations where cameras were placed.Investigators determined that two of those cameras were identified as being placed in restrooms at the Frick Environmental Center on Beechwood Boulevard.Bueschen is current out on bond and has yet to be arraigned on these new charges.

