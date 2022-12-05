Pa. Police Believe They Found Remains of Missing Woman, Who Disappeared Before Allegedly Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Was Found Dead from Suicide

Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
26-year-old arrested in connection to Dormont bank robbery
DORMONT (KDKA) - A man from Brookline is in custody in relation to a bank robbery that took place in Dormont on Wednesday. According to Allegheny County Police, just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dormont Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue after it had been reported that a robbery had taken place.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Motorcycle Of Pennsylvania Woman Missing Since September Found Near Human Remains
Police may have found the remains of Darlene Harbison, who has been missing since September. Her boyfriend, a suspect in her disappearance, died of an apparent suicide days after she went missing. The remains of a Pennsylvania woman missing for nearly three months may have been found, Allegheny County Police...
Mother of 4-year-old killed in Pittsburgh shooting dies in hospital, grieving family speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “Kaari was the sweetest kid. All she ever did was laugh and smile and tell everyone, ‘I want to hug you,’” Dana Mitchell, Kamari’s grandmother told Channel 11. Between the tears and heartbreak over the last few days, Dana Mitchell keeps reliving...
Teenager testifies in court against alleged abuser accused of holding her hostage in local home
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — An 18-year-old girl testified in court Wednesday against her alleged abuser, who is accused of holding her hostage in a Washington County home. The teenager said Nikolaus Breland had held her against her will since March. She said Breland had threatened to force her to have sex with other men, and physically and sexually abused her.
Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing
A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife.
Westmoreland man arrested for allegedly lying about military service, stealing coffee
A New Kensington man was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail on charges of retail theft and misrepresentation as a of member or veteran of the military after state police say he drank a coffee in a local Sheetz without paying for it. Employees of the Sheetz on Lincoln Highway...
wtae.com
69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
Body of missing woman found by hunter near abandoned motorcycle
WORTHINGTON TWP, PA – The body of a woman reported missing in September was found this week by a hunter. According to police, the woman is suspected to have been murdered by a man she was in a relationship with. His body was found days after her disappearance. He committed suicide, police said. A hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County, on December 5, 2022. The hunter provided the Pennsylvania State Police with the motorcycle’s plate number when reporting the motorcycle. The license plate belonged to Darlene Harbison. Human remains were found The post Body of missing woman found by hunter near abandoned motorcycle appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hundreds of additional charges filed against man accused of hiding camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroom
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of new charges have been filed against Todd Bueschen, the man accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.Bueschen was arrested last month after someone on the cleaning staff at The Frick found the camera.He's accused of allegedly taking multiple pictures of people, ranging from children to senior citizens.At a preliminary hearing last week, Bueschen's attorney told KDKA that additional charges were expected to be filed.In new court paperwork filings, Pittsburgh Police say that evidence recovered from Bueschen's home led police to believe there are many as seven other locations where cameras were placed.Investigators determined that two of those cameras were identified as being placed in restrooms at the Frick Environmental Center on Beechwood Boulevard.Bueschen is current out on bond and has yet to be arraigned on these new charges.
Mother dies after her 4-year-old died following shooting last week
The mother injured in a double shooting last week in Lincoln-Lemington has died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 21-year-old Temani Lewis.
Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
‘It’s not fair’: Loved ones remember Cranberry Township man killed in suspected DUI crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is being remembered as the “very best.”. B.J. Forsyth, 46, was killed Sunday when police say a drunk man driving a U-Haul blew a stoplight on Route 19 and crashed into the car he was driving. The U-Haul driver, 34-year-old...
Judge dismisses charges against Jeannette man who refused to supply ID to police
A criminal case was dismissed against a Jeannette man charged with obstruction of justice based on allegations that he refused to identify himself to police last year. Jonathan Durbiano, 42, was detained by Jeannette police in the early hours of June 6, 2021, on Maryland Street. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a marijuana vape pen in his pocket during a search while he was in custody.
wdadradio.com
STATE POLICE ASK PUBLIC TO HELP IDENTIFY PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THEFT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft in Center Township. Troopers say between October 28th and 29th between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., an unknown actor took six used tires from Hanksters Hot Rods & Muscle Cars in Homer City, each valued at $50. The person also took several disposed tires from the store.
Tarentum investigating after falling victim to online scam for nearly $140,000
Tarentum police are trying to figure out how someone managed to swindle nearly $140,000 from the borough in an online phishing scheme. Manager Dwight Boddorf said an investigation is underway after the borough was the victim of theft through email spoofing. Details of the theft were not released as the...
Remains of missing Pa. woman believed to be found: report
According to Allegheny County police, the remains of a Frazer woman who went missing in September are believed to have been found, TribLive reported. Per the outlet, a license plate number on a motorcycle that was found and reported by a hunter Monday on a hillside along Nichola Road in West Franklin, Armstrong County, was registered to 59-year-old Darlene Harbison, who was last seen on Sept. 11.
explore venango
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
WFMJ.com
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
12K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0