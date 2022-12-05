Read full article on original website
Related
Savvy Senior: How to Buy Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became available a few month ago. Can you offer any tips to help me with this?. The new FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that started rolling out this fall are a real game changer for the roughly 48 million Americans with hearing loss. Adults with impaired hearing can now walk in and buy hearing aids at a pharmacy, big box chain, consumer electronics store or online, without a prescription and without consulting an audiologist.
WFMZ-TV Online
HEALTH MINUTE: NEW IMPORTANT DETAILS ON ALZHEIMERS DRUG
Long-awaited trial data on a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease has now been published and it shows "potential" in the fight against the disease. In today's Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on the study and why there are still safety concerns.
MedicalXpress
Research illuminates approaches for long-term hearing loss treatment
About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
MedicalXpress
Use of hearing aids and cochlear implants associated with a decreased risk of developing dementia
Researchers have published findings which suggest that the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants can reduce the risk of developing dementia by slowing down cognitive decline, such as memory loss. The use of hearing aids and cochlear implants by people with hearing loss was found to reduce long-term cognitive...
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
It’s now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help. Hearing aids can now be sold without a prescription from a specialist. Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.
ABC News
New study finds some natural hair loss supplements may actually work
Pumpkin seed oil, zinc and other nutritional supplements may help with hair loss, according to new research published in JAMA Dermatology. Researchers in Boston and Miami reviewed 30 different studies -- some had men participating, while others focused on women, and another looked at hair loss in children -- and found nutritional supplements with the best potential benefits from several hair loss brands and natural supplements.
FDA approved a 1st-of-its-kind treatment made from human poop. What does it do?
The treatment Rebyota contains gut bacteria and is approved to prevent a dangerous bacterial infection.
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
CNET
This Dietary Supplement is Making its Rounds as a Sleep Aid. Here's How it Works
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real. The CDC says 70 million Americans live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help promote better rest, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after and people claim sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
Harvard Health
Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
Say What? You Can Now Buy Hearing Aids Over the Counter and Without a Prescription
If you sometimes find yourself asking someone to repeat themselves or have trouble making out sounds, new action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration might be worth hearing about. The agency has recently approved hearing aids that can be sold over the counter (OTC) without a prescription. According to...
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
studyfinds.org
How to sleep better: Exercise regularly, study shows
TRONDHEIM, Norway — Sleep is essential to robust health, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to come by — especially lately. The pandemic left countless people tossing and turning all night long, with insomnia rates skyrocketing over the past few years. There are endless sleep aids out there that claim to help promote slumber, from prescription pills to over-the-counter remedies, but new research out of Norway reports the best recipe for a good night’s sleep is a solid workout at the gym.
MedicalXpress
Virtual reality helps reduce patient anxiety and need for sedatives during hand surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, MBA, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. "If a nerve block is done...
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
Sleep Relief: Some Apnea Patients Face Challenges Seeking Replacement Device Under Recall
After a massive recall caused sleepless nights for millions of sleep apnea patients globally, some users are concerned the company behind the recall, Philips Respironics, is not keeping its promises. Philips Respironics announced last year a voluntary recall of some of the most popular sleep-aid devices prescribed by doctors for...
‘Brain training’ is fastest growing Medicare Advantage fitness benefit, data shows
With the Medicare enrollment period now closed, federal data show that memory fitness – what some call “brain training” – is the fastest growing Medicare Advantage fitness benefit. Memory exercises are now offered by more than 25 percent of plans that offer fitness benefits, frequently tied...
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
An innovative approach to treating hearing loss might be closer to reaching the market after a setback in the approval process, researchers behind the technology at Frequency Therapeutics told UPI.
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych, on Replacing Traditional Noneffective Agents for Alzheimer Agitation
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the SYMBAD trial, and eliminating the use of mirtazapine and carbamazepine as medications to treat Alzheimer agitation. Of the numerous complications patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) face, agitation remains one...
techaiapp.com
How Your Voice Could Reveal Hidden Disease
Dec. 7, 2022 – Most of us have two voice changes in our lifetime: first during puberty, as the vocal cords thicken and the voice box migrates down the throat. Then a second time as aging causes structural changes that may weaken the voice. But for some of us,...
