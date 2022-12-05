Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Sporting News
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
World Cup–Related Coaching Changes: Who’s Out, Who’s Staying On
The end of a major tournament is a natural time for decisions to be made regarding national team coaches, and the 2022 World Cup is no different.
World Cup today: Spain aim to reach last eight and Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo
The World Cup 2022’s quarter-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday, with the remaining fixture slot to be filled by the winners from Portugal v Switzerland and Morocco v Spain.Those contests come after Brazil powered into the last eight with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea, setting up a clash with Croatia, who defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the final day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Monday unfolded.Santos unhappy with Ronaldo reactionAhead of the meeting with Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Portugal head coach Fernando...
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
Lionel Messi’s final ride at the World Cup got off to a bumpy start, but he and the rest of Argentina’s national team are now rolling into the quarterfinals in Qatar. The soccer legend announced in October that he would be playing in his last World Cup this year. A loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage opener put Messi and Argentina in danger of a swift and disappointing exit. Messi scored in that match, and the rest of the squad has since turned things around to put Argentina on the cusp of the semifinals.
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - Tite won't apologise for his players dancing
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listingsFull coverage details. Brazil coach Tite says he will not apologise to those who "do not know Brazilian history and culture"...
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' players set to face Morocco in the quarter-finals
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after defeating Switzerland in the last-16
NECN
Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
