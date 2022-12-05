ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland

Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
The Independent

World Cup today: Spain aim to reach last eight and Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo

The World Cup 2022’s quarter-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday, with the remaining fixture slot to be filled by the winners from Portugal v Switzerland and Morocco v Spain.Those contests come after Brazil powered into the last eight with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea, setting up a clash with Croatia, who defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the final day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Monday unfolded.Santos unhappy with Ronaldo reactionAhead of the meeting with Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Portugal head coach Fernando...
NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch Argentina Vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

Lionel Messi’s final ride at the World Cup got off to a bumpy start, but he and the rest of Argentina’s national team are now rolling into the quarterfinals in Qatar. The soccer legend announced in October that he would be playing in his last World Cup this year. A loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage opener put Messi and Argentina in danger of a swift and disappointing exit. Messi scored in that match, and the rest of the squad has since turned things around to put Argentina on the cusp of the semifinals.
The Associated Press

Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - Tite won't apologise for his players dancing

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listingsFull coverage details. Brazil coach Tite says he will not apologise to those who "do not know Brazilian history and culture"...
NECN

Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy