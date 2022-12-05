Read full article on original website
Pemberton Law Firm: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Since 1883
The year 1883 was a momentous one for a small town in Outstate Minnesota called Fergus Falls. The first Northern Pacific Railway depot was constructed that year, the Fergus Falls Daily Journal began circulation and attorneys William L. Parsons and James A. Brown became partners in what was to be a successful law practice. Their legacy endures today in Pemberton Law Firm, one of the oldest firms in Minnesota and one of the largest outside of the Twin Cities.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Sherburne County Ballot Hand Count Changes Two Votes
(KNSI) — Just a few days after Stearns County finished hand counting its ballots, election officials, including representatives from both major political parties, hand counted votes cast in the 2022 General Election from several Sherburne County precincts. There were four randomly selected precincts in Elk River, Big Lake, Clear...
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
Waite Park Holds Public Hearing On 2023 Budget
(KNSI) – Waite Park held a public hearing to discuss its proposed 2023 budget Monday night. Forecasted at $11,435,983, the city intends to spend 5.3 percent more than the current year. Most of the comments received were on the property tax hikes and how they are tough to handle on a fixed income. One man said his valuation jumped by nearly $40,000.
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
Sartell Tire and Auto Shop Has Elementary Kids Make Company Christmas Card
(KNSI) – Granite City Tire & Auto teamed up with a local elementary school to design the company’s Christmas card. The tire and auto store partnered with first and second-graders at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell. Co-owner Jesse Nelson talked about how the idea for the project came about. “I wanted to send out Christmas cards this year, and I figured, you know, lets personalize it. Not just make a one-off mailer that some big company put together. We put a little extra effort into it to get involved with the community.”
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
Several Stearns County Committees Have Vacancies
(KNSI) – Stearns County is looking to add members to 16 different boards and committees. The figure includes at least four positions on the Human Services Advisory Committee. It needs a District 2 representative, an at-large representative, an at-large education representative, and student representatives. Members are appointed to three-year...
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Legal Notice – December 7, 2022
ANNANDALE PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT 876 REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD – OCTOBER 26, 2022 AT 7:00 PM. 1. Scheer called the meeting to order at 7:05 pm. 2. Board members present: Jon Scheer, Katie Jones, Gena Jacobson, Melissa Muehring-Paulson and Paul Zabinski. Not present: Jennifer Mealey and Student Representatives: Molly Klippenes and Atalie Druga.
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
Teen Shot in Face, Man Injured in Rockford Shooting Near 7th Street
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place late last night (Monday 12/5) in a southeast Rockford neighborhood. According to the press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 6th Street around 11:50 pm on Monday. While on the way to the first...
KAXE Announces News Expansion in 2023
KAXE Receives Funding for Local Journalism from Blandin Foundation and Northland Foundations. The function of journalism is to uncover vital information of interest to the public and to put it in a context that can improve the human condition. Northern Community Radio is a non-profit, community public broadcast organization, operating...
Medical Examiner Identifies Man Found Inside a Burned Out Truck
(KNSI) — Authorities in Renville County have identified the person whose remains were found in a burned up vehicle on Sunday. They say the body of 59-year-old Charles Amberg of rural Bird Island was found inside his charred 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 1:00 p.m. in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township. The truck had been fully consumed by fire, which had “occurred in the previous several hours.” Amberg was the only occupant.
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
