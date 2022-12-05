Read full article on original website
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction housing shortage becoming a problem
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —Grand Junction housing constraints were a big concern at last night’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting. Grand Junction has a housing shortage. The need is greater than the supply, which means that some people can’t find housing at all and others are paying more than they should for their house.
nbc11news.com
Mesa County may buy local church for office space
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County employees could be getting new digs soon if all goes as planned. Commissioners say that they expect to spend just shy of $9 million to buy Faith Height’s Church, a local church sitting near the border of Grand Junction and Clifton. However,...
nbc11news.com
2023 City of Fruita budget adopted, projects announced
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Fruita City Council formally adopted the 2023 Municipal Budget. The budget includes $27.3 million in projected revenues (excluding transfers from other funds and other financing sources) and $30 million in proposed expenditures between all funds.
nbc11news.com
43rd Annual Western Slope Toy Run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Bikers hit the roads for the return of the 43rd annual ‘Western Slope Toy Run.’. Motorcycle enthusiasts congregated at the Harley-Davidson dealership, all for a good cause. They threw toys in the back of their motorcycles and rode across town all the way down to Grand Mesa Middle School to present the donations to the Salvation Army.
KJCT8
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
KJCT8
Potential merger between GJFD and Clifton Fire Protection District
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s an idea many have talked about for decades, but the timing may finally be right for a merger between the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. At a city council workshop in November, our city councilors heard a presentation from a public safety consulting firm about the feasibility of a contract or cooperative agreement between the two fire agencies.
nbc11news.com
New recreation ramps built on Riverfront Trail
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Parkway Shoreline Amenities and Bank Stabilization project at the Blue Heron and Monument View Riverfront Trail has begun. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the city began their construction of two new ramps, a new 36 foot wide concrete ramp for boats and one for pedestrian access.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
nbc11news.com
Woman dies in house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
KJCT8
COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of an allegedly stolen Jeep tried to flee after being...
nbc11news.com
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs. The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation. The ordinance balances many goals; among them are...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Void’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the Void!. Void is a three-month-old kitten who loves cuddles and would love to fill the void in your heart. Void is a little shy at first but once he warms up to you he loves to be within cuddle reach.
KJCT8
Proposed increase in water and sewage rate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, the Grand Junction City Council will continue to discuss recommended changes to rates, fees, and charges that were previously discussed in the Council Budget Workshops and the Joint Sewer Board Meeting. The City operates the water, irrigation, graywater, sewer, solid...
KJCT8
Overnight snow exits before the morning drive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Avalanche Warning has been canceled for our northern mountains, but it continues for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions exist. More than twenty avalanches had been reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before sunset Wednesday evening. The warning still includes many of Colorado’s ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, Telluride, Purgatory (Durango), and Wolf Creek.
KJCT8
First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were hospitalized for influenza in Mesa County in November. Of these cases, three of them were in pediatric patients. In the state of Colorado, there have been 517 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Mesa County Public...
Father alleges inmate mistreatment at Montrose Co. Jail
William Hewitt, father of Cheyenne Hewitt, told KREX he doesn't believe the county jail is properly accommodating her daughter's diabetes.
Grand Junction to Delta: What Highway 50 Looked Like in 1906
Living in Western Colorado means you have been down US Highway 50 a thousand times. Have you ever wondered what it was like for some of Mesa County's earliest residents to get back and forth between these two towns?. Facebook user Karen Vorbeck Williams recently shared a photo of what...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Potato’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Potato!. Potato is a ten-year-old Pitbull mix full of energy and love. While Potato is older in age he has tons of energy for walks and adventures. Potato gets along well with other dogs and would make a great family addition.
highcountryshopper.com
Seasonal Closures Protect Wintering Wildlife across Southwest Colorado
As the tough winter months return to southwest Colorado, seasonal closures begin across some State Wildlife Areas in the region that the public must be aware of. In the Durango and Gunnison areas, these closures begin Dec. 1, while others in Montrose and Ouray counties start Jan. 1. Closures are...
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
