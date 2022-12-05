Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Emporia gazette.com
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
TFD responds to garage fire in Oakland
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters are responding to a garage fire in Oakland. The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the 400 block of NE Forest Ave. in the Oakland neighborhood. One man was inside when the fire started but managed to self-evacuate before firefighters arrived. He has been taken to […]
WIBW
International group awards Visit Topeka for Pride events, Dino Days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Topeka will be awarded by an international hospitality sales and marketing group for 2022′s Pride events and Dino Days. Visit Topeka announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it will be honored for its travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International at its annual Adrian Awards Celebration to be held on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
WIBW
Topeka City Council requests hearing to revoke 45th Street Bar license
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body moved to request action on 45th Street Bar. The Topeka City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to request a hearing be convened by Alcoholic Beverage Control to revoke the bar’s drinking establishment license. ABC would also notify City Manager Stephen Wade of any attempts to renew that license.
WIBW
Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
WIBW
Meriden organization invites you to a Very Woolly Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization helping people of differing abilities live their best lives invites you to their Christmas celebration. Woolly Farms is an organization that provides adults of diverse needs and abilities opportunities for community involvement, employment and social interaction. Chrissy Farrant and Kysa Farrant with Woolly Farms...
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Kansas Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time-off rules
A Johnson County, Kansas, restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off.
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
WIBW
Harvesters to host December food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
WIBW
Encore! Topeka performer returns to stage following rare spinal stroke
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Danny Lassley found a home on stage. He says he can’t remember a time when he wasn’t performing, estimating his first show was probably in first grade. “It was just one of the things that I was good at,” he said. It’s also...
WIBW
Advisors Excel takes Topeka students holiday shopping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from USD 501 got to do some holiday shopping Wednesday, courtesy of Advisors Excel. The company brought over a hundred students, selected from each of the district’s schools, to Kohl’s. Advisors Excel says they just want the kids to get what they need, and want, this holiday season.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
Military Relations Committee holds monthly luncheon
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Military Relations Committee held its monthly luncheon today at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan. Today’s guest speaker was Dr. Robert Smith, the director of the Fort Riley museum complex. Smith talked about the progress of the new remodeling of the buildings and what they will offer once they are completed. Smith also mentioned that they will give the community a great place to explore and it will be good for Fort Riley.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
Emergency repairs to start on highway section in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare. The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just […]
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
