this administration will regulate these companies out of business with the help of ESC, George Soros, Schwab and the mega billionaires who are Leftist / Communist. you are looking at full blown Communist takeover. The Constitution the Republican party and We the People can't do anything to stop it. right now they are setting up the game board. that's why politicians are padding their pockets.
Biden is why economy is in trouble Trump had all fixed and economy was starting to boomAfter Obama/ Biden era sent us spiraling down Obama /Biden era added more to the deficit than 5 presidents combined as one Average per president is 3.5 trillion Obama/Biden era added over 15 trillion
Let's face the truth. Joe is the puppet for the radical dems to do their bidding at any cost. Which is to think of all the ways to destoy our enery production, jobs, our belief systems, that which we hold dear, our morals, the family u it. All this in oder to control and take power over our lives. To be a more socialist/Marxist society. It's part of the great global reset. look it up. It is easy to see what they the far left are doing. They want full control and power over the people. We need to step up and make our voices heard, before it's too late.
Comments / 111