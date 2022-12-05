Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Lawton council tables discussion on new LATS station
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the new proposed site for the LATS transit center. It was held before the City of Lawton’s council meeting and lasted a little over an hour and a half. The proposed location...
kswo.com
Duncan bridge to be closed for week
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed Camelback Road between North Street and 5th Street is closed. According to a press release, the road is closed for bridge repairs. Crews are anticipated to finish those repairs by Monday, December 12. During that time there will be...
kswo.com
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week. Her parents, Angi and Micah Lipscomb, are pleading with the suspect to come forward. 21-year-old Krissy Lipscomb’s face is black and blue with bruises. She said around 1:30 p.m....
kswo.com
LATS to consider new transit center locations after negative feedback
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The public is rejecting the Lawton Area Transit System’s proposal to put a new bus transit center on Gore Blvd. These people are not alone; a few Lawton City Council members are also questioning the site. Mayor Stan Booker told LATS General Manager he feels...
kswo.com
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony charge has been filed in connection to a deadly crash back in September. Virgil Brooks, 44, is accused of being the driver of a Waste Connections trash truck on September 21 when a piece of plywood flew out of the truck, striking a vehicle being driven by Donald Ryans.
KOCO
Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
kswo.com
VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its 33rd annual Veterans benefits symposium in Lawton, instead of Oklahoma City, for the first time since its creation. The symposium is set up to get Veterans Resource Officers, or veterans themselves, up to date with the latest...
bowienewsonline.com
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
newschannel6now.com
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
Water line break forces restaurants to close on Kemp
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A water line break along Kemp Boulevard has caused restaurants to close their doors temporarily. Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Rib Crib and Scholtzky’s were affected by the break and closed due to the health code stating they cannot operate without running water. According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, a […]
kswo.com
Vacant Lawton home catches fire Tuesday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a fully involved structure fire on Tuesday night, but fortunately no one was injured in the blaze. According to fire officials, the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of SW 13th and A Ave. When crews...
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast | 12/6PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Things are a bit cooler this Tuesday afternoon compared to this time yesterday. We stayed dry (for the most part) today but a wet/unsettled pattern is what we are looking at for Wednesday. Remember that cold front that moved in yesterday? It’s currently stalled near the...
kswo.com
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a little more information after human remains were reportedly found near NW 38th and Rogers Lane on Monday afternoon. Police say the remains were skeletal human remains and the bones which were found have been sent to the Oklahoma State...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass shortly after 4 p.m.
Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing
Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
kswo.com
Parks Jones Realty Report, Dec. 6
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realty is out with this week’s real estate market report for Lawton. There are currently 324 properties listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors and out of all the homes listed, the average asking price is just under $210,000. However, in...
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
kswo.com
One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning. In a post to Facebook, the Lawton Police Department said they were called out to the Bellaire Apartments on Bishop just after midnight Monday after shots were allegedly fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person dead in the parking lot.
kswo.com
‘Beautiful Day’ holds fundraiser to further non-profit’s cause
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Birthdays are special for many reasons, but a Duncan non-profit believes they’re important in a child’s development. The Beautiful Day is known across Oklahoma for visiting elementary kids while they’re in school on their birthday, and helping them celebrate. On Wednesday, the organization...
Comments / 0