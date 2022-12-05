Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Angela Bassett's Reaction To Keke Palmer's Popular Impression Of Her Is Priceless
The word "iconic" comes to mind.
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In London
Kehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London. Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
hotnewhiphop.com
Netflix Drops Teaser For “You People,” Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Nia Long
Lauren London, La La Anthony, and Deon Cole will also be featured in the Netflix comedy film. Netflix’s latest comedy film is on its way, and it boasts a star-studded cast. You People features Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and more, with plans to debut very soon.
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards
After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards. The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Singing Her Song
Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: Watch
Social media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour. A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media. In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on...
Jennifer Lopez Explains Why Her 2004 Split From Ben Affleck Was Her Biggest Heartbreak
Jennifer Lopez explained why ending her engagement to Ben Affleck in 2004 was the biggest heartbreak.
Popculture
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Baby Bump Photo of Her After 'SNL' Reveal
Keke Palmer confirmed she's expecting her first child during the opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Following months of speculation, the 29-year-old actress shot down the rumors in her own way. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she added, exposing her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg’s Classic Snoop DeVille Car Is Up For Sale
The car from 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix” video is up for grabs. A piece of hip-hop history is up for sale. In the 2004 music video for 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix,” Snoop Dogg proudly flexes his customized Cadillac – the Snoop DeVille whip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
TMZ.com
DaBaby Upsets Lion During Trip to Dubai Zoo
DaBaby is currently over in Dubai pushing his "Blame It On Baby 2" album, but he's also finding time to get wild ... at a zoo. The "BOP" rapper paid a visit to the Al Buqaish Private Zoo ... a world-renowned animal shelter and checked in with its owner, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, and a new friend named "Simba."
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
Comments / 0