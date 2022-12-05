ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards

Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'

In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In London

Kehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London. Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.
E! News

Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”

Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
People

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards

After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards. The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla

Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: Watch

Social media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour. A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media. In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Baby Bump Photo of Her After 'SNL' Reveal

Keke Palmer confirmed she's expecting her first child during the opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Following months of speculation, the 29-year-old actress shot down the rumors in her own way. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she added, exposing her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg’s Classic Snoop DeVille Car Is Up For Sale

The car from 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix” video is up for grabs. A piece of hip-hop history is up for sale. In the 2004 music video for 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix,” Snoop Dogg proudly flexes his customized Cadillac – the Snoop DeVille whip.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed

The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
TMZ.com

DaBaby Upsets Lion During Trip to Dubai Zoo

DaBaby is currently over in Dubai pushing his "Blame It On Baby 2" album, but he's also finding time to get wild ... at a zoo. The "BOP" rapper paid a visit to the Al Buqaish Private Zoo ... a world-renowned animal shelter and checked in with its owner, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, and a new friend named "Simba."
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy