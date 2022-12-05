Read full article on original website
2 arrested in stolen vehicles investigation in Arvada; guns and drugs also seized
ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department said it arrested two suspects Tuesday after investigators were looking for a stolen Dodge Ram truck that was associated with one of them. Police arrested Tomi Mendez, 20, and Mason Humbarger, 23, at 7308 W. 84th Way, in the Castlegate Apartments complex,...
Bond set at $100,000 for police officer indicted by Jeffco grand jury
Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.
Arapahoe County authorities seek person of interest in woman's suspicious death
Arapahoe County authorities are seeking a man they are calling a person of interest in connection with a suspicious death at an extended stay hotel in Centennial.
Affidavit: Club Q shooting suspect told mom they were running an errand
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in an attack at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club told their mom that they were running an errand that would only take 15 minutes, according to a probable cause affidavit that was unsealed on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of walking...
Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
Westminster police search for US Bank robbery suspect
Police in Westminster, along with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, and the FBI are searching for a bank robbery suspect. The suspect walked into the US Bank at 5211 West 72nd Ave. about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.The unidentified white male robber passed a note to the teller, demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away to the west. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, 5-foot-2, "skinny" and possibly bald. He was wearing a white hoodie, patterned shirt, white hat, dark pants and dark shoes.Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.
Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping and eluding law enforcement during a crime spree that spanned two counties and closed Interstate 25.
2nd teen arrested in parking lot shootout with Aurora police
A second teenager was arrested in connection with a shootout with Aurora police in a King Soopers parking lot last week, authorities announced Wednesday.
Shooting suspect arrested, facing attempted murder charges
Police in Denver arrested a man suspected in a shooting in downtown Denver last month. Officers rushed to the area of 22nd and Arapahoe Streets on a report of a shooting about noon on Nov. 25. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was had serious injuries. Officers located the vehicle and driver detectives said was associated with the shooting. Donovan Atencio-Gallardo, 19, was taken into custody for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Woman’s family sues after she dies in Weld County jail
Reward now up to $20K for information on deadly drive-by shooting
The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is raising the reward for information on a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed one.
Police nab suspect accused of commercial burglary spree in JeffCo
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a suspect is in custody who is accused of committing a burglary spree.Police say, 39-year-old Titus Emilyon was taken into custody around 11:50 p.m. on Friday.According to authorities, Emilyon burglarized three businesses between Hill Top Drive and the 2500 block of Highway 74 from 11:17 p.m. to 11:27 p.m. in the Kittredge area. Officers say he gained entry into the businesses by smashing glass doors and took cash registers. When officers responded to the alarms from the two business, they were on the look out for the suspected vehicle, which was a 2008...
Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week. On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an...
One woman killed, another critically injured in Denver stabbing
One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a stabbing in Denver Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department announced.
Arvada police arrest man following ‘high-risk arrest warrant’
A man is in custody following a “high-risk arrest warrant” at an Arvada apartment complex that forced the evacuation of several residents Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Reward increased in 2021 fatal shooting in Denver
DENVER — A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information about the fatal shooting of a man more than a year ago, Denver Police said on Wednesday. Timothy Massangale was shot and killed Oct. 9, 2021, just before 10 p.m. in the 7300 block of East 22nd Avenue near Quebec Street, according to Denver Police. Three other victims, a man and two women, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, DPD said previously.
Car thefts increasing, becoming more violent
COLORADO, USA — Car theft in Colorado has been steadily increasing since 2012, but now it's also getting more violent. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Taskforce (C-MATT) said by the end of the year, it's estimated 41,600 cars will be stolen statewide. That's a 12% increase from last year. From 2020 to 2021, there was a 31% increase.
Boulder PD names 5 officers who failed to investigate 'large number' of cases
