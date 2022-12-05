ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Music Executives Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee & Mel Carter Sign Development Deal With Bojangles

By davontah
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112fSB_0jYMZdrM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtfpS_0jYMZdrM00

Source: Courtesy / Bojangles

Top Music Executive’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby , Migos , City Girls and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his own label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.

“Immigrating from Trinidad and Tobago it was always my dream to be an owner of a major restaurant franchise,” said Carter. “Being the largest black owner of a QSR Franchise alongside Coach K at an establishment as great as Bojangles brings me great honor and I am deeply blessed.”

Carter and his ownership group will develop 14 new locations in Greater Atlanta, building upon their acquisition of 18 existing Bojangles restaurants in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The acquisition and size of the multi-unit development agreement make Melanbo the largest Black-controlled franchisee in Bojangles’ system.

“Over the last few years, we have been aggressively seeking opportunities to grow our footprint in Atlanta, and we are thrilled to have reached an agreement with two influential voices in the city’s community,” said Patricia Halpin, Vice President of Franchise Growth, Bojangles. “Mel and Coach K bring a unique perspective and energy to our network of operators that will be extremely beneficial to the brand’s growth going forward.

Bojangles’ agreement with Carter and Lee builds on the brand’s accelerated growth in 2022 with more than 100 new locations in its development pipeline within target markets which include Dallas-Fort Worth, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., among others.

“I am very excited and I hope to be able to inspire teens and black youth from who grew up in underserved, low-income homes. I want them to know they can be successful businessmen and with an accomplishment as great as this, I am honored to embody that.

“I’m proud to do this with Mel and to keep pushing forward Black entrepreneurship. We built our way up in music and it’s exciting to branch out in so many ways and to join forces with the #1 Black-owned franchise” -Kevin “Coach K” Lee, COO of Quality Control.

With this new development deal, they’re now the #1 black-owned franchise within Bojangles and 5th among all franchises. They’ll now own a total of 32 locations. 18 preexisting and the 14 they’re bringing to Atlanta.

Congrats to Coach K and Mel Carter on their new deal!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., evicted from $2M Miami apartment

Wendy Williams’ son was evicted from his $2 million apartment in Miami after he failed to pay $70,000 in rent. Kevin Hunter Jr. was hit with an eviction lawsuit in August after failing to pay monthly rent since February, documents obtained by Page Six reveal. The complaint includes a copy of Hunter’s lease, which shows Williams paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment. Hunter’s response, which was filed about two weeks later, owns up to the failed rent and explains that he was unable to pay it because his famed mother went through “some health issues” that resulted...
MIAMI, FL
K97.5

Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Defend 21 Savage Over Nas Comment

Jim Jones and Juelz Santana were guests on the 'No Jumper' podcast and defended 21 Savage's comments about Nas' relevance. The post Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Defend 21 Savage Over Nas Comment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

LL Cool J Set To Be Honored At 5th Urban One Honors

Urban One announces the return of the annual URBAN ONE HONORS taping in Atlanta, GA on Friday, December 2, 2022. The two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One, and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor, Tank.
ATLANTA, GA
K97.5

‘Black Adam’ Was A Bust That May Cost Warner Bros. $100M In Losses

Apparently everything Dwayne Johnson touches does not turn to gold. Black Adam was a bust and will be a major loss to Warner Bros.  The post ‘Black Adam’ Was A Bust That May Cost Warner Bros. $100M In Losses appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy