2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come

 2 days ago

It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday. Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw through regulation and extra time as the high stakes of the World Cup reached the knockout stages. Dominik Livakovic, Croatia's goalkeeper, was more than formidable and blocked three out of four of Japan's attempts to seal the win. On the other hand, Neymar, Vinícius Jr., Richarlison, and Lucas Paquetá led Brazil in its trouncing of South Korea, a 4-1 blowout, and the odds are stacking in Brazil's favor to win it all. For Neymar, the outing was historic as he joined Pelé and Ronaldo as the only Brazilian men to score in three separate World Cups. The challenge remains high, though. Brazil, which entered the tournament as a favorite, is set to face Croatia, who was World Cup runner-up in 2018. Also waiting in the wings for a chance to move on are Portugal facing Switzerland and Spain taking on Morocco in the Round of 16, which continues through Tuesday with the quarterfinals getting underway on Friday. And for die-hard soccer fans, there will be World Cup action for nearly two more weeks with some juicy matchups, but a winner will be crowned world champion before Christmas. "

