NBA Great Scottie Pippen & Veteran Producer Dave Broome Discuss NFT Pact

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkJMo_0jYMZaDB00

Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen & Orange Comet CEO & co-founder David Broom joined Cheddar News to discuss their upcoming NFT partnership that will include a digital sneaker collection.

Cheddar News

N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert

"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Cheddar News

2022 World Cup Quarterfinal Matches Set; Morocco Captures Historic Win to Advance

"The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, and on paper the results mirrored those from yesterday. There was one blowout match and another that was decided by penalty kicks.It was an historic outing for Morocco as the team became just the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals after taking down favored Spain. The team also became the first African nation to get this deep into the bracket since 2010. The game was knotted up at zero for 120 minutes and was decided on three winning penalty kicks. Spain was unable to score even...
Cheddar News

Aaron Judge, Stephen Curry Named Sportspeople of the Year

"In news unlikely to shock sports fans, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and Golden State Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry were both named sports people of the year by Time magazine and Sports Illustrated respectively. For Judge, it was a rollercoaster of a year. Since the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, rumors and speculation loomed about his pending free agency decision in the offseason. The Yankees offered the 6'7" 282-pound athlete a seven-year deal worth more than $213 million, but he turned it down.Fast forward to October and Judge broke the single season home run record...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Wednesday' Surges, 'Daily Show' Guest Hosts & 'Avatar 2' Reviews

"'Wednesday' Breaks RecordsDespite the ongoing streaming wars, Netflix continues to put impressive numbers on the board. Wednesday is the latest series on the platform to gain popularity with the masses. It has become the third most popular English-language series in the platform's history just two weeks after its release. So far, the series has garnered 752.5 million viewing hours and there are still two more tracking weeks to go. Stranger Things season 4 and Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sit in the 1 and 2 spots respectively.Noah Out, Guest Hosts In.The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is gearing...
Cheddar News

Same-Sex Marriage Bill Heading to Biden's Desk

"Legislation protecting same-sex marriages is heading to President Joe Biden's desk after the House gave it final approval Thursday. It's a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of those unions, and itreflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes.President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned.The bipartisan legislation, which passed 258-169 with almost...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Harry & Meghan,' 'Jersey Shore' Spin-Off & 'Home Alone 3'

"Harry & Meghan Vol. I - NetflixPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DrisocollThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing their side of the story (for the third time) in a new documentary series. Volume I of the two-volume series is streaming on Netflix on Thursday and will follow what led the pair to step away from the royal family. Friends, family, and royal historians also join the series to share their observations of the claims of sabotage and racism that the couple faced with Harry noting that his wife was in a similar position as his late mother Diana...
Cheddar News

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come

"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
Cheddar News

How Tax-Loss Harvesting Can Work For You

Kathryn Tuggle, chief content officer at HerMoney, joined Cheddar News to explain how tax-loss harvesting works and how it can ease investment losses and what year-end strategies to consider.
