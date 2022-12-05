ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tax-Loss Harvesting Can Work For You

Kathryn Tuggle, chief content officer at HerMoney, joined Cheddar News to explain how tax-loss harvesting works and can ease investment losses and what year-end strategies to consider.

