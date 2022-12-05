ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates take first in home tourney

Third time since 1990 that the Pirates have won their home tournament.

By Jacob Stock

Yorktown News-View

The start to the early basketball season had been a rough going for the Nordheim Pirates just five games in. Needing to generate momentum, what better way than hosting your own tournament and defending your home floor. This weekend saw a weekend filled with basketball as Nordheim hosted their annual Nordheim Tournament. With eight teams in attendance the path to claiming the championship consisted of earning three wins, two wins to get there.

Starting out on Friday morning the Pirates faced Skidmore JV and defeated them 67-31 to earn their first victory on the season. The win slotted the Pirates into the prime spot for the evening with a match up with the Yorktown Wildcats. Yorktown and Nordheim High School are separated by a total of eight miles.

Yorktown and Nordheim fought until the bitter end and needed an overtime period to decide a winner. Nordheim ended up defeating Yorktown 49-48 to send them to the championship facing Austwell-Tivoli who the Pirates will face twice later on this season in district play.

In the championship game, Nordheim would continue their momentum and roll to a championship victory defeating the Redfish 68-53.

“I was pumped for them,” said Williams of the excitement he felt coaching and watching his guys perform. “We started off the season not playing very well and had a lot of stuff to fix, but these guys show up and work hard everyday.”

The Pirates were led by tournament MVP freshman Jacob Torres who averaged 20.7 points per game in the three games played. All Tournament selections included junior Tristan Infante, freshman Nick Serna, and senior Jaiden Garcia.

Read the full story in this week's edition of the Yorktown News-View. Call 361-564-2242 to subscribe and keep up with all this year's sports. All news items are welcome.

