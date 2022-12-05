Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Clark Fork Watershed Education Program holds virtual auction to benefit youth science
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clark Fork Watershed Education Program of Montana Tech is holding a virtual auction this week. Funds will be used to help bring science to life for children, by getting them out of textbooks and into nature. The program teaches the story of the Superfund and...
NBCMontana
MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete
MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
NBCMontana
The OPI shuffle
HELENA, Mont. — Last month, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced a bit of agency shuffling at a privately owned office building on the corner of 11th and Montana avenues in Helena, just a few blocks north of the Capitol complex. As part of Arntzen’s ongoing effort to shrink her agency’s physical footprint, the Office of Public Instruction vacated the space roughly a year ago. But negotiating an early exit from its lease, which was renewed for 10 years in 2016, proved to be a challenge.
NBCMontana
Future of broadband in Montana discussed at Butte town hall
BUTTE, Mont. — Officials behind the state’s ConnectMT Program held a town hall meeting Tuesday night in Butte to discuss how federal funds will pay for broadband internet in unserved and underserved communities. Estimates show one-fifth of Montana doesn’t have access to sufficient internet services, according to a...
rmef.org
RMEF Announces Major Montana Public Access Victory
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is pleased to announce it helped conserve and open public access to 5,668 acres of prime wildlife habitat in central Montana. RMEF successfully worked with Shodair Children’s Hospital (SCH) to acquire and then convey the property to Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
NBCMontana
10 Butte residents honored as local heroes
BUTTE, Mont. — Local good Samaritans in the Mining City are being honored for their contributions to the community. The 3rd Annual Honoring of Local Heroes took place Wednesday at a banquet at the Copper King Convention Center, where 10 residents were recognized for their philanthropy. “Our group is...
buttesports.com
Lifelong Butte resident knocks one out of the park with new indoor batting facility
Butte, Montana– A new business in Butte is hoping to hit a grand slam for its residents. Copper Cage Athletics is a new batting cage area and training facility in the Mining City. It’s located at 1609 Harrison Avenue, right here in Butte Montana. “I wanted a place...
NBCMontana
Butte outdoor ice rink in need of new tractor
BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte High-Altitude Speed Skating Center has been a southwest Montana institution for decades, but now they are asking for the public’s help to keep it open. Located just off the Continental Drive exit off Interstate 90, the rink has been using hand-me-down equipment. The...
NBCMontana
Proposed resurfacing of I-15 southwest of Butte open for public comment
BUTTE, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation has opened the public comment period for a proposed resurfacing project on I-15 southwest of Butte. The project will stretch from mile marker 116, just south of the Buxton interchange to about mile marker 121,just south of the I-90/I-15 Nissler interchange.
NBCMontana
Orphan Girl Children's Theater to benefit from Pizza Hut sales in Butte Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Orphan Girl Children's Theater hopes you will have dinner at Pizza Hut in Butte on Thursday. If you mention a fundraiser tonight, Pizza Hut promises to give 20% of your ticket to the theater. The Orphan Girl says this is an easy way to help...
montanarightnow.com
State panel takes a stance on statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz
Much like the turtles on the pins she was famous for wearing, the statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz lurched forward Monday, with a state panel approving the pose, or stance, of the Butte Republican. The Capitol Complex Advisory Council received an update on the statue honoring Martz, the...
NBCMontana
Tree of Remembrance Service takes place tonight at Butte Country Club
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte's hospice community and Axelson's Funeral and Cremation Service invites you to the second annual Tree of Remembrance Service at the Butte Country Club. Friends and family will commemorate, and remember those we've lost. People will light candles and hang ornaments. The Threshold Choir will perform,...
NBCMontana
Tree of Remembrance service held in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — A service in Butte Wednesday evening honored the lives of those lost. Local residents gathered at the Butte Country Club for the second annual Tree of Remembrance service. The occasion included candle-lighting, ornament hanging and a roll call memorializing the deceased. There was also a performance...
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
NBCMontana
Butte official discusses proposed rehabilitation of Uptown mine yards
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow received a $225,000 DNRC grant years ago for the reclamation of the historic Steward and Anselmo mines in Uptown, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. At Tuesday night’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting, one local reclamation official summarized the plans to rehabilitate that...
jeffersoncountycourier.com
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
NBCMontana
Meaderville turned into Christmas Wonderland
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Race Track Volunteer Fire Dept., Butte History Club, and volunteers are turning Meaderville into a Christmas Wonderland. They are making progress on the favorite display for families, using their tall ladders and hydraulics. Many people enjoy these decorations.
NBCMontana
Fatal crash on Main St. in Deer Lodge highlights safety concerns
DEER LODGE, Mont. — Throughout downtown Deer Lodge, Main Street is a four-lane highway. Pedestrians and bicyclists cross the road daily, and their safety is a concern for many. Issues have been magnified in light of a tragic accident. On the night of Nov. 22, at the intersection of...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Comments / 0