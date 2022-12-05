ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dDut_0jYMZM3700

It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial.

Deliberations are spilling into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

The case went to the jury Monday follow a monthlong trial featuring testimony from seven witnesses, including the company’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney.

They deliberated for about four hours on Monday and returned to the courtroom with a question just once as they sought to clarify one of the charges.

Here’s a look at what jurors are considering and what’s next for the Manhattan district attorney’s Trump investigation.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Prosecutors charged the Trump Organization in July 2021, seeking to hold the company accountable for the actions of some of its most loyal, longest-serving executives.

Weisselberg, charged in the same indictment, subsequently pleaded guilty and testified at the company’s trial that he conspired with McConney to hide company-paid perks, in part by adjusting payroll records to deduct their cost from his salary.

Weisselberg, a Trump Organization employee since 1986, said the arrangement reduced his tax liability while also saving the company money because it didn’t have to give him a hefty raise to cover the cost of the perks and additional income taxes he would have incurred.

Other executives were also accused of avoiding taxes on company perks, but no one else was charged.

Jurors are being asked to decide if Weisselberg was a “high managerial agent” acting on the company’s behalf when he hatched his tax dodge scheme, as prosecutors allege, or if he was acting in his own interest, as Trump Organization lawyers contend.

They must also determine if he intended to benefit the company’s bottom line, not just his own.

THE CHARGES

Technically speaking, it’s not the Trump Organization, but two subsidiary entities that are charged. They are: the Trump Corporation, which handles executive management functions for Trump’s real estate empire; and Trump Payroll Corporation, through which it pays employees, cuts bonus checks and prepares W2 forms.

The charges include criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy and scheme to defraud. The Trump Corporation is charged with nine counts. The Trump Payroll Corporation is charged with the same. Each entity has its own defense team.

About 40 minutes into deliberations, jurors sent a note asking the judge to reread the elements of one of the charges, conspiracy to defraud in the fourth degree.

THE DEFENSE

Trump Organization lawyers, repeating the mantra “Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” argued that the executive went rogue and betrayed the company’s trust and that any benefit to the company from his scheme was ancillary, minimal and unintentional. The defense also suggested that the company’s longtime accountant, Donald Bender, shared blame for not catching the fraud.

Weisselberg testified that neither Trump nor Trump’s family had any knowledge of what he was doing, a win for the defense. But prosecutor Joshua Steinglass attempted to refute the claim in his closing argument, arguing that evidence showed he “knew exactly what was going on.”

Steinglass showed jurors a lease Trump signed for Weisselberg’s company-paid apartment and a memo Trump initialed authorizing a pay cut for another executive who got perks, saying they illustrated that Trump was "explicitly sanctioning tax fraud.”

Before deliberations, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan reminded jurors of their vow to set aside any personal feelings they may have about Trump and his politics.

“Mr. Trump and his family are not on trial here before you,” the judge advised. “Although you heard numerous references (to Trump), they were permitted solely to allow you to assess witness credibility and to allow the people and the defendants to advance their arguments.”

POTENTIAL PENALTY

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million. Beyond the official punishment, a conviction could make it more difficult for the company to secure loans and make deals.

WHO TESTIFIED

Both sides presented relatively sparse cases revolving around just a few key witnesses. In all, seven people testified — five for the prosecution and two for the defense. Even those distinctions didn’t always stick.

Weisselberg and McConney, both prosecution witnesses, helped the defense at times. Bender, who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company, was called by the defense but occasionally helped the prosecution.

Prosecutors led off with McConney, who spent parts of five days on the witness stand. He tested positive for COVID-19 on the trial’s second day, delaying the trial for more than a week. After he showed a more favorable demeanor to defense lawyers, prosecutors won permission to treat him as a hostile witness.

Deborah Tarasoff, the accounts payable supervisor, was next. Then came Weisselberg, who testified as the prosecution’s star witness in exchange for a promised five-month jail sentence.

Prosecutors also called a forensic accountant who works for the Manhattan district attorney’s office and an auditor for the state tax agency.

The defense rested after calling just two witnesses: Bender, whom company lawyers sought to discredit and treat as a hostile witness, and a paralegal who appeared briefly to verify tax information referenced in a 2013 email that Weisselberg sent to Bender.

FUTURE OF INVESTIGATION

Trump himself is not on trial, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent his strongest signal yet Monday that he’s seriously looking at whether to charge the former president after saying for months that the probe is “active and ongoing.”

Bragg announced he’s putting Matthew Colangelo, who led Trump-related investigations at the New York attorney general’s office, in charge of sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations such as the Trump probe.

The Trump Organization case is the only trial to arise from the three-year investigation. No former president has ever been charged with a crime.

———

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Trump Org. Exec Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He 'Authorized' Rent In Tax Fraud Scheme

Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
FLORIDA STATE
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.  Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles

While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Independent

Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case

A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,”...
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Trump Might Have to Face His Worst Nightmare—a D.C. Jury

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday, under the direction of newly appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith, argued to the 11th Circuit Court that they should immediately shut down the Special Master process created by Judge Aileen Cannon. Under that process, former President Donald Trump has the opportunity to challenge the search warrant...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
ABC News

ABC News

937K+
Followers
197K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy