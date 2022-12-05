Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Patchy fog, next weather maker to bring light snow
Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible this morning. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies with highs in the 20s and 30s. We are tracking our next weather maker that arrives tonight and Friday. Gusty winds and a quick shot of snow will be possible in our valley locations. Snow accumulations in the lower elevations will be light. Mountain passes along the Montana/Idaho Border could see 2 to 5 inches of snow.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.
Post Register
Two new winter storms head this way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
NBCMontana
Areas of snow, unsettled weather through the end of the week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
NBCMontana
Lingering snow showers; tracking the next weather maker
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
NBCMontana
8 MDT snowplows hit this winter season
Bozeman, Mont — Eight state snowplows are out of service after being hit this winter season. The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for help, so they don’t lose any more. “When one goes down, then we're not able to do the work that we need to do....
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Western Montana's early season snowpack
If you like winter, you probably love the fun recreation that snow brings. However, snow isn’t just for fun. As snow accumulates, it helps to develop a snowpack in the mountains. Why is snowpack important to western Montana, and how are early season conditions shaping up? Watch the video...
NBCMontana
MDT: 8 snow plows hit by drivers so far this year
MISSOULA, Mont. — Vehicles have hit eight Montana snow plows so far this winter season, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Each takes a plow and a driver out of service. Anew post warns that Montana already is short-staffed in many areas. The state warns that a lot of people take a chance and drive through the whiteout cloud a plow creates, but this cuts your visibility to zero, and many people often hit the plow. The Department of Transportation says people trying to pass plows have hit berms the plow creates, and go out of control.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
NBCMontana
Polson Parade of Lights draws large crowd
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson, along the shores of Flathead Lake, is starting out this holiday season in a magical way, with a Parade of Lights rolling down Main Street. Trucks, emergency vehicles, businesses and Santa himself pulled out all the stops to make this year's celebration very special and colorful for everybody.
NBCMontana
FWP urges safety precautions as ice fishing season ramps up
BOZEMAN, Mont. — We’re in the early stages of the cold and harsh winter season, but for some Montanans, it means a chance to go out ice fishing. Despite several winter storms hitting the Treasure State within the last week, most ice fishing areas are open without any restrictions.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
NBCMontana
Wolf trapping not yet open in grizzly bear habitat areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wolf trapping is not open in occupied grizzly bear habitat areas, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Trapping in districts 1-5 starts Dec. 31, unless FWP determines the majority of bears in these areas have begun hibernation. FWP released the following information:. Wolf trapping is...
kptv.com
Windy Saturday, then another close call with snow Sunday morning in the lowlands
We’ve got a few light showers outside this evening as a weather system offshore heads south toward California. That cold northwesterly jet stream will bring California a nice round of rain and mountain snow this weekend, leaving us DRY in NW Oregon and SW Washington Saturday. That leaves us...
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
NBCMontana
Overnight closure implemented at popular Weir Creek Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — For decades, warm water fans have trekked through rain, snow and ice to soak under the stars in the natural pools at Weir Creek Hot Springs just across the Montana border in Idaho. But the days of relaxing under the stars at Weir are over, and soakers who attempt to stay past 8 p.m. may now be ticketed, according to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
