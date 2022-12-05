MISSOULA, Mont. — Vehicles have hit eight Montana snow plows so far this winter season, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Each takes a plow and a driver out of service. Anew post warns that Montana already is short-staffed in many areas. The state warns that a lot of people take a chance and drive through the whiteout cloud a plow creates, but this cuts your visibility to zero, and many people often hit the plow. The Department of Transportation says people trying to pass plows have hit berms the plow creates, and go out of control.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO