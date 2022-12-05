Arrest report reveals stabbing victim was 'scared' of man accused of murder

Corpus Christi Police Department records revealed further details that led to the arrest of Hector Davila, after officials said they found a dead woman in a residence on the 2400 block of Crews Street.

KRIS 6 News obtained the arrest affidavit on Monday afternoon, which stated officers found the woman — identified as Melissa Hernandez — in a residence under some blankets with dozens of stab wounds.

The document states the woman suffered heavy blood loss and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine an accurate count of stab wounds.

Officers said when at the home, they asked Davila if they could check the residence for Hernandez, but he refused. Davila said she left for San Antonio at about 10 a.m. Friday — with her phone and purse — and he hadn't heard from her since.

However, the affidavit states a ping of her cell phone showed the phone was in the radius of the home, and officials could see Hernandez's purse on the kitchen table through the blinds.

Officials were then able to obtain the search warrant and enter the residence, where they found Hernandez.

The affidavit states after speaking with family members, they learned Hernandez was a health provider for Davila, and she lived at the residence with him for about a month or two.

The family members described Davila as "very possessive and obsessed with Melissa Hernandez, often acting like a jealous boyfriend," despite there being no romantic relationship between the two.

According to the affidavit, Hernandez told a family member around Thanksgiving that she was "scared" of Davila. A second family member said that eight days before the incident, Hernandez said Davila would not let her leave the apartment, which prompted her to ask family members for help.

Davila is charged with murder and is currently in the Nueces County Jail.

