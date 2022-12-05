Read full article on original website
Related
Nets' Kyrie Irving writes message on sneakers after Nike split: 'I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM'
Kyrie Irving had a message written on his sneakers during the team's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. He recently split with Nike.
Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes
Brooklyn Nets point guard concealed the Nike Swoosh logo on his shoes and wrote a message.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated
Kyrie Irving joined Nike in 2014, and he has been with the brand for the last 8 years since then. The enigmatic point guard has found great success with the brand, his shoes have been as popular as anyone else's since he started working with Nike. But their long relationship is now at an end, with the news breaking earlier on Monday.
Kyrie Irving Releases First Statement After Breakup With Nike
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer with Nike
Yardbarker
Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him
Kyrie Irving was always going to be on a slippery slope thanks to all that he has said and done in the last couple of years. He had managed to avoid any serious loss in terms of sponsorships and contracts despite all that had happened, but that changed once he posted a link on Twitter to a movie that had been described as antisemitic.
Tia Mowry Slips on Nike Air Max Correlate Sneakers & Burgundy Leggings for Pre-Workout Selfie
Tia Mowry brought an athletic mirror selfie to her Instagram Story today. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress clad in Nike swag down to her feet. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore a plain black hoodie sporting the iconic Nike swoosh right on the front. The cozy style was paired sleekly alongside burgundy leggings. Although not quite practical for a workout, Mowry went heavy on the accessories front, styling an anklet, large gold hoops, and a few sporadic rings that made for a more maximalist approach. Beyond her jewelry, Mowry popped on a black cap that eclipsed her features mid-selfie. Leaning into...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM “Bling” Revealed
This Nike Air Force 1 is going to turn some heads. One of the best Nike shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1. This is a model that has always gotten the attention of people, and it remains a hit. Consequently, Nike has tried to update the shoe quite a bit over the years. This has led to some unique new variations that have had fans either scratching their heads or reaching for their wallets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s All-Gold OVO x Air Jordan 8 Sample Surfaces Online
This sample is simply incredible. Drake is someone who is known for having an impressive and extensive sneaker closet. Over the years, Drake has even partnered with the likes of Nike. Additionally, he has made shoes with Jordan Brand. For instance, the Air Jordan 8, 10, and 12 are all silhouettes that he has worked on.
sneakernews.com
RTFKT’s Cryptokicks iRL Launches In A Nike Mag Colorway
The idea of virtual sneakers and other fashion items may not be accepted by the sneaker collecting community-at-large, but players in the space such as RTFKT and Nike are addressing this concern with programs like Cryptokicks iRL, which bring designs from the Web3 space into real life. In late September,...
RideApart
Kawasaki And Adidas Release Third Collab Sneaker With ZX22
Many moto aficionados and fashionistas may not see the connection between Japanese OEM Kawasaki and German apparel brand Adidas, but the stylistic ties go back further than most believe. According to the Adidas website, “the very first ZX design was inspired by Kawasaki back in [1984].” While the ZX500 sneaker drew from Team Green’s sportbike lineup, the two companies only fortify their relationship with the release of the Adidas ZX22 KAWASAKI sneaker.
E! News
226K+
Followers
56K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0