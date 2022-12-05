Winnie Harlow Gets Futuristic in ‘Anti-Gravity’ Wedges & Sculpted Cutout Bodysuit at British Fashion Awards 2022

Winnie Harlow pulled out a futuristic look for the 2022 British Fashion Awards in London tonight. While arriving at The Royal Albert Hall, the Canadian supermodel posed for photos on the red carpet in an eye-catching ensemble from Iris Van Herpen’s fall 2022 collection.

Harlow’s look consisted of a long-sleeve sheer one-piece that was complimented by a metallic cutout bodysuit. The piece featured sculpted details on the neck and on the ankles. The details of her ensemble didn’t stop there; completing the look was a dramatic billowy copper sash that draped on her shoulders around her arms.

To let her outfit do all of the talking, the runway sensation styled her bone straight and went with a neutral smokey eye and glossy pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Harlow slipped on a towering set of anti-gravity wedges, also known as heel-less wedges. The shoe style included a platform base, straps on the toe and sharply sculpted accents around the ankle and sat atop a chunky outsole – but no heel. When asked about her shoes on the red carpet by WWD , Harlow said the shoes were “fashionable” and “comfortable.”

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka . Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Harlow’s style evolution through the years.