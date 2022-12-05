Machine Gun Kelly Sparkles in Crystal Pants, Sheer Shirt & Combat Boots in Miami With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly took a glam-punk approach to dressing for Miami Art Week this season.

Kelly arrived to the E11even Miami event with Megan Fox on Sunday night, wearing a dynamic all-black outfit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim , Kelly’s ensemble featured a sheer black long-sleeved top with scattered crystal embellishments, as well as a pair of skinny black jeans covered in similarly glistening crystals.

A silver spike-accented necklace and crystal-rimmed sunglasses completed his attire. Kelly also accessorized with leather and silver chain bracelets accented with spikes and pearls, as well as layered rings and earrings in a similarly dark color palette.

When it came to footwear, Kelly laced into a pair of platform combat boots. The “Mainstream Sellout” musician’s edgy style appeared to feature black glossy leather uppers with elongated rounded toes, complete with thin laces. A set of thick black rubber soles finished the set with a sharp height boost.

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

PHOTOS: Discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s rock n’ roll style over the years in the gallery.