ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Review: Can the Urbanears Alby Wireless Earbuds Compete With Other Budget Headphones?

By jakob menendez
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwTmY_0jYMYaJo00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Listening to music feels inextricably linked to our lives these days. It’s constantly playing where we shop, where we eat, and where we sleep. Or if you’re like us, it’s playing in your ears just about everywhere you go due to that trusty pair of wireless earbuds in your pocket. Recently, that has been the Urbanears Alby wireless earbuds.

When it comes to the best earbuds , there are seemingly hundreds of options to choose from huge name brands like Apple, Bose, and Beats, to smaller players like Skullcandy , Anker , and JLab . As for what makes any particular pair of wireless earbuds good , that depends on the user. If you’re looking to use them for exercise like swimming or running, you’d be better off with a pair of waterproof or hooked earbuds.

But if you’re just the average listener, looking for a reliable, grainless sound that won’t break the bank, then look no further than the Urbanears Alby wireless earbuds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yippN_0jYMYaJo00

Urbanears Alby Wireless Earbuds

Buy Now

Buy Now

$47 on amazon

Buy Now

$50 at walmart

Buy Now

Pros

  • Smooth sound
  • Stylish color options
  • Great value

Cons

  • No side touch controls
  • Microphone quality isn’t top tier

Setting Up the Urbanears Alby Wireless Earbuds

As a Galaxy user whose go-to earbuds used to be the Galaxy Buds , we knew that pairing other earbuds would not be quite as seamless. Fortunately, the Urbanears Alby wireless earbuds are very simple to pair. After opening the case and placing the earbuds in your ear, you’ll hear a little jingle letting you know they’re in pairing mode. Almost immediately the earbuds appeared in our Other Devices list and after clicking on it, you’ll hear a separate tone letting you know the pairing is complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvXRj_0jYMYaJo00
Ultra Violet Urbanears Alby

In our year and a half of using these earbuds, we’ve seldom had any issues connecting the earbuds on our first try.

Best Features of the Urbanears Alby Wireless Earbuds

While the Urbanears Alby wireless earbuds aren’t chock full of features like some other buds, they do offer a standard IPX4 splash rating which we’ve found to be reliable against sweat while running or walking in light rain. Additionally, they have microphones in both earbuds that allow you to take calls even if only using one earbud, which can be beneficial in office environments.

Their in-ear tips come in three different sizes which allowed us to find the perfect fit pretty easily, but if you’ve had trouble fitting in-ear buds in the past, you might run into similar problems with these given the standard nature of their small, medium, and large sizing options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdCnL_0jYMYaJo00

Arguably our favorite feature of the Alby earbuds is their color. We own the Teal Green colorway as it compliments a lot of our wardrobe, but you really couldn’t go wrong with any of their seven options. You’ll be certain, as Urbanears states, to receive “a few compliments” with colors such as Ultra Violet, True Maroon, Liberty Green, New Blue, or for the less flashy their Charcoal Black and Dusty White.

The design and shape of the earbuds are relatively straightforward and plain, but if you’re someone who doesn’t want a whole lot of flash, the minimalist design is appreciated.

How Did the Urbanears Alby Perform?

The Urbanears Alby wireless earbuds aren’t going to knock your socks off with audiophile-quality sound, but for their very modest, sub-$100 price, they produce a nice, smooth, and balanced sound. As we write this piece, the soft melodies of “Make It With You,” by Bread, ring through our ears with total clarity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fCiZ_0jYMYaJo00

The bass isn’t quite as punchy as we would come to expect from a pair of higher-end performing earbuds, but we’re more than willing to trade that for richer and clearer vocals. If you have an Android phone, we would highly recommend tweaking your equalizer settings to custom-tune your earbuds to the specific sound you’re looking for.

Urbanears claims that the earbuds get three straight hours of playback with four additional full charges inside of the case for a total of 15 hours of on-the-go playtime. We’ve found this to be spot on, if even on the modest side. On a recent flight from Charlotte, N.C. to New York, we had them in our ears from the moment we got into the airport to the moment we got home, which was approximately four hours.

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Urbanears Alby Wireless Earbuds?

These headphones are the real deal when it comes to budget-friendly earbuds. We’ve owned plenty of cheaper knockoffs of Apple’s Airpods, but they’re riddled with connectivity issues and terrible sound. Thankfully, with these earbuds nailing the basics, they earn our hearty endorsement.

    Urbanears Alby Wireless Earbuds

    Buy Now

    Buy Now

    $47 on amazon

    Buy Now

    $50 at walmart

    Buy Now

    More from SPY Best of SPY

    Comments / 0

    Related
    SPY

    Google Pixel 7 Review: Minimal Upgrades, But Still a Rock-Solid Smartphone

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Google Pixel 7 Review: At a Glance What’s New With the Google Pixel 7? Google Pixel 7: Slight Improvements To Design and Performance Google Pixel 7 Review: Still a Fantastic Display Battery Life & Charging Google Pixel 7 Camera: Great Photos Are Standard The Verdict: A Lot of Smartphone for $600 So, Should You Buy It? Google Pixel 7 Review: At a Glance What’s New With the Google Pixel 7? Google Pixel 7: Slight Improvements To Design and Performance Google Pixel 7 Review: Still a Fantastic Display View More It’s smartphone update season,...
    SPY

    Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
    SPY

    This Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera Deal Gives You 2 for the Price Of 1

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Wyze is among the top names in the home security market, and their Wyze Cam V3 ranks among the best in terms of features and capability.  Right now, Home Depot is offering a 50% discount on the Wyze Cam V3 two-pack, a great deal considering the price is even less than that of a single Wyze Cam V3. There are plenty of reasons to buy a security camera, with the most common being the desire to keep a watchful eye over your home. Luckily,...
    The Verge

    The $70 Echo Show 8 comes with a free Echo Show 5 at Amazon

    Cyber Monday is in the past, but some new and great tech deals have arrived for us to tell you all about. The flashiest one is a bundle from Amazon that pairs the latest Echo Show 8 with a free Kids Edition of the Echo Show 5 for $69.99, knocking $155 off the usual cost of buying both of these Alexa-powered smart displays.
    Android Central

    Best noise-canceling wireless earbuds 2022

    Wireless earbuds are great, but wireless earbuds with noise cancellation are even better. Here are our picks for the best wireless buds that block out the world around you so you can focus on what matters — your music.
    BGR.com

    Why Siri has a brighter future than Alexa, even without the iPhone

    Reports in the past few days revealed a surprising but not wholly unexpected development from Amazon. The retailer’s voice assistant is losing billions, with Alexa reportedly on track to cost Amazon some $10 billion this year alone. That’s a lot of money, especially in this economy, for a product that certainly feels like a clear leader in the market. Alexa is perhaps one of Amazon’s best innovations, a voice assistant that put a lot of pressure on Google’s Assistant and Apple’s Siri.
    SPY

    Review: Does the Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker Make an Impact?

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Portable Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days, so making an impactful entrance into the space is a tall task. That high degree of difficulty isn’t stopping Victrola from entering the space with the launch of their Music Edition line of audio products. The brand sent over its Music Edition 1 speaker for us to test, and here’s what we found. Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker At A Glance Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker Buy Now On Amazon Buy Now $100 at...
    SPY

    Deal Alert: Google Nest Hub Is At Its Lowest Price Ever And Includes WiZ Smart Bulb

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Want to get into smart home technology but need help figuring out where to start? This Google Nest (2nd Gen) and WiZ Smart Light Bulb Combo deal is a great entry point. In fact, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date on this device that made our best smart displays list. Prior to this, we saw it for as low as $50 during Cyber Week. As a holiday deal, Walmart is offering the second generation Google Nest Hub and a WiZ Smart...
    SPY

    This Universal Socket Is the Perfect Gift for Dad and Amazon Is Practically Giving It Away for Cyber Monday

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Heads up: We’ve found a steal of a deal while reviewing the top Cyber Monday sales of the year. For a limited time, the new Popsify Universal Socket Tool is priced at just $6.99 at Amazon. Looking for one of the best gifts for dad this holiday season? Or maybe you’ve never met a pocket tool that didn’t tempt you to hit that “Add To Cart” button. Well, we’ve got the perfect find for you. This universal socket tool is one of...
    SPY

    Samsung’s Epic Cyber Monday Sale Is Almost Over! There’s Still Time To Save on TVs & Appliances

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing tech shoppers can always count on for Cyber Monday is that consumer electronics giant Samsung will come strong with great deals on their top-rated wares. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless earbuds — nothing is off limits. Samsung made waves all through 2022, with epic new releases like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, among others. It seems like only a couple of months ago we were unveiling these...
    SPY

    Better Hurry: Amazon’s Cyber Monday $18 Echo Dot and Philips Hue Smart Bulb Bundle Won’t Last

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Who doesn’t love getting free stuff? Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales are ongoing, but one of the best deals we’ve uncovered is this 67% off bundle deal on the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue White Smart Bulb. This is the perfect pairing for anyone looking to start their smart home or expanding their existing collection of devices. Considering that the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue White Smart Bulb normally fetches for $39.99 and $15.98 respectively, it’s almost unbelievable...
    SPY

    The Amazon Echo Dot Is a Privacy-Friendly Smart Speaker and 44% Off for Cyber Week

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Like clockwork, the Black Friday deals bleed over into Cyber Monday where a little something extra is taken off the discounted price. This year was no different, bringing you the biggest markdowns on products we love including smart home devices such as the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of savings to be had during Cyber Week. So for everyone looking for sales, there’s still time to grab your wallets and save some...
    Android Authority

    The first photo of Samsung's smart wireless charger spotted

    The FCC application includes a photo and details about the product. Samsung has filed an FCC application for its new smart wireless charger. The application includes a photo that gives us our first look at the device. The documents say it has Zigbee and WPT capabilities with Bluetooth LE and...
    SPY

    Review: Retro-Style LED Display, Tidbyt, is a Holiday Season Must-Have

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Pardon us in advance because things are about to sound a bit hyperbolic. We have reviewed hundreds of products over the years, from shaving creams and couches to egg cookers and hair dryers, but very rarely do we come across something so unique, so impressive that causes us to go out of our way to buy it for friends and family. Enter the Tidbyt: A retro-style pixel device that cycles through personalized apps so you can spend less time on your phone.  Needless...
    The Verge

    Philips Hue lights are 20 percent off at Amazon when you buy three

    Whether you’re looking to decorate your home with colorful smart lights or shopping for that perfect holiday gift, Philips Hue lights are popping with color, decent brightness, and broad compatibility with voice assistants. They tend to be more expensive than similar offerings from Wyze and Sengled, but Amazon is currently taking 20 percent off your total purchase when you buy three select Philips Hue smart bulbs, light strips, lamps, and accessories.
    Apple Insider

    Satechi has a new 10,000mAh Duo Wireless Power Stand

    AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Popular accessory maker Satechi has released a new wireless charging stand that can charge aniPhone, AirPods, and a third device of your choice. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a powerful 10,000mAh power...
    SPY

    Got Naughty Pets? We Kept Eyes On Them With This Echo Show And Blink Mini Pairing (And It’s 58% Off)

    Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We love our pets, but sometimes they acquire a couple of bad habits. Take for instance one of our curious cats, who chose to be naughty on a handful of occasions of late by jumping into the forbidden zone we call the kitchen countertop to inspect the leftovers in the sink. Needless to say, this annoyed us tremendously. We came up with a solution that paired the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Blink Mini home security camera, so we could keep...
    SPY

    SPY

    13K+
    Followers
    7K+
    Post
    1M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

     https://spy.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy