Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the head and killed in northwest Baltimore, Police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the head and killed in the Greenspring neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at around 2:53 p.m., officers were sent to the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue for a shooting and officers found a man who was shot in the head.
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
foxbaltimore.com
1 shot, 2 killed in separate Northwest Baltimore shootings
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were shot, and one man died from the injuries Wednesday morning in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene near Park Heights Avenue just after 10 a.m. Once on scene, officers located a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both...
Man killed, woman injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man died and a woman was injured in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals, where the man died. The woman's condition was not immediately known. No arrests have been announced. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
WBAL Radio
Man dies following shooting in Baltimore's Greenspring neighborhood
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Tuesday in the Greenspring neighborhood of Baltimore. Baltimore City police said they responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Avenue at 11:42 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a 20-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot along West 36th Street in Hampden, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There were two shootings within 15 minutes late last night, according to Baltimore City Police, including one man who was shot along The Avenue in Hampden. Police say they were called to a hospital just before 11:15 p.m. on December 6 for a report of a...
CBS News
'Somebody knows': Police still searching for person who killed pregnant 19-year-old in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A murder suspect is still on the run days after a pregnant 19-year-old was killed in Northeast Baltimore. Jaymyra Burrell was shot multiple times early Sunday in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. While Baltimore has had 311 murders this year, police are working to identify the...
Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden
BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood."It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Dispatcher audio details some of what happened."Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.When police got to the...
Woman Fights For Life, Man Killed After Violent Early Morning Attack In Baltimore
Police are investigating a double shooting of a man and a woman in Baltimore, authorities say. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, around 10 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue, for a report of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once there, officers located a 27-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Owings Mills, police say
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore County Police Department said detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the Owings Mills shooting that happened on Dec. 6th. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the unit block of Cue Court. When officers arrived to...
19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly before 11:30 pm, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting victim that walked into the hospital. There, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. The teen is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. An initial investigation concluded that the shooting happened on the 3100 Block of Jenifer Avenue, where police located a crime scene. If you have any information about this shooting, The post 19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore County Police Respond To Active Barricade Situation (DEVELOPING)
All hands are on deck in Baltimore County as police found themselves in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the department said that the Baltimore County Police Tactical Team and Hostage Negotiations Team were requested to the 2800 block of Munster Road in the area of Carney for a barricade situation.
foxbaltimore.com
Neighbors say they heard arguing before pregnant teen shot, motive not yet confirmed
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A cold, rainy day matched the mood at the Lochwood Apartments in northeast Baltimore. The grassy area surrounded by apartment homes in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue is where neighbors say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell collapsed after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. “It's...
WUSA
Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving
Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
Inmate dies of cardiac arrest at detention center in Baltimore County
An inmate died Wednesday evening in the Baltimore County Department of Corrections according to police.
Comments / 0