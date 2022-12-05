Read full article on original website
Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Master of Light’ on HBO Max, a Stunningly Intimate Documentary About Artist George Anthony Morton
Master of Light (now on HBO Max) is about one of the people who “got out.” Director Rosa Ruth Boesten’s documentary profiles George Anthony Morton, whose life is the stuff of inspirational stories: His early life of drugs and crime landed him in prison, where he taught himself to paint; when he got out, he became a highly acclaimed fine artist. Now, he finds himself torn between his past and his present, a conflict this film captures profoundly.
SFGate
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this...
Collection
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
A.V. Club
Kindred review: compellingFX drama takes a modern-day look at the horrors of antebellum life
Depictions of slavery on TV have come a long way since Roots first brought America’s original sin to our sets. In recent years, series like Underground, The Underground Railroad, and The Good Lord Bird have explored the antebellum period and the complexities of the lives of enslaved people, correcting a long history of African-American ancestors being written as mindless servants and racist caricatures. The new FX series Kindred, which streams exclusively on Hulu next week, continues this wave, as the long-awaited adaptation of the Octavia Butler novel examines the often-unspoken legacy of slavery on modern-day society.
‘Lord of the Rings; Rings of Power’: How the Canals of Venice and Germany Inspired a Multi-Layered World
Costume designer Kate Hawley and production designer Ramsey Avery were thrilled to join a talented team of creators and artists for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Prime Video’s sprawling fantasy series. “Rings of Power,” with a price tag that reportedly could hit $1 billion both for the rights and the production of a planned five seasons, is the most expensive television series ever produced. The overall arc tells the story of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth in the Second Age, thousands of years before the Third Age of the Peter Jackson-helmed “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy....
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Burning Patience’ on Netflix, A Tale of Epistolary Love Featuring Poet Pablo Neruda
”I like it when you’re quiet,” reads the first line of a famous love poem by Pablo Neruda that will be familiar to anyone who made it to AP Spanish in high school. The writer, depicted in Netflix original Burning Patience, certainly had unique thoughts about what makes for passionate romance. In this unconventional love story set against the backdrop of political instability in Chile, his theory of the case gets quite the trial by fire.
SFGate
Meet Red-Beret Girl: TikTok’s Favorite Revolting Child
Meesha Garbett doesn’t think she’s a rebel. In all honesty, the 14-year-old isn’t even sure she’d call herself a professional dancer. That is at least, not yet. From the small town of Telford in Shropshire, England, Garbett tells Rolling Stone she’s been dancing since she was three, which has allowed her to pick up choreography easily. That skill has manifested into some major credits for the young actress and dancer, including parts in a George Ezra music video, Jingle Jangle, and the theatrical version of Cats. But her biggest role yet has already been making waves weeks before its U.S debut: the upcoming Netflix movie Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (based on the West End musical and the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, but not the 1996 film). On the cast list, you’ll see Garbett’s name by Hortensia. But on TikTok, she’s known as Red Beret Girl.
Jenna Ortega Choreographed Wednesday’s Viral Dance Scene Herself
Ortega also revealed that she had COVID-19 while filming the take for the Netflix series.
Patti Smith's photography book is a moving window into her world
Punk rocker and feminist icon Patti Smith has released a new book featuring images acting as mini windows into her world
SFGate
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
SFGate
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel ‘Tracy Flick Can’t Win’ at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as go-getter Tracy Flick in “Tracy Flick Can’t Win,” a sequel to the 1999 political comedy “Election.”. Alexander Payne, who co-wrote and directed the original film, is returning for the follow-up, which is set to debut on Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+. In addition to directing, Payne will write the movie adaptation with Jim Taylor.
The Ringer
The Glory of Complicated, Simple, Crazy, Beautiful, Stupid Art (and Life), With Jerry Saltz
Pulitzer Prize–winning art critic, beloved Dave Chang Show guest, and Art Is Life author Jerry Saltz returns to the show to survey the state of art and food in 2022, and to deliver a bracing dose of motivation to Dave, Chris, and anyone else out there embarking on a potentially terrifying creative endeavor. Also: ancient DNA, private psyches, Chris Ofili, Laurie Anderson, zombie formalism, the end of linear time, dirty shamans, Jasper Johns, caveman cooking, F. Murray Abraham, Ai Weiwei, “The Raft of the Medusa,” Dolly Parton, fighting your demons, Neal Brennan, Thomas Kinkade, art vs. craftsmanship, Cy Twombly, Jason Polan, and a Coen Brothers debate.
Apple Studios greenlights 'Firebug' with Taron Egerton
Apple Studios announces that they've green-lit "Firebug" starring Taron Egerton and reuniting the creative team behind "Black Bird."
Turn Your Jet Into an Artist’s Canvas
Graffiti artist Cyril Phan, known by the nom de plume Cyril Kongo, or just his street name, Kongo, has become an international star, famed for combining vivid colors, lettering and subjects ranging from fireworks to flowers in exuberant paintings and murals. The Toulouse, France, native started by tagging walls in Paris and made his mark on New York in the late ’80s, when he painted monumental murals, some measuring 50 feet by 150 feet, in the Bronx. In the past decade, he has been a frequent collaborator of luxury brands, creating a series of silk scarves for Hermès, a brightly...
Luca Guadagnino’s New Cannibal Romance Pays Homage to William Eggleston, Joseph Beuys, and More
For most, William Eggleston’s lush photography of Americana probably doesn’t call to mind ravenous cannibals who also happen to be star-crossed lovers. It clearly did, however, for filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who has been open about the fact that Eggleston’s pictures partly inspired his newest movie, Bones and All. In Bones and All, whose theatrical release is widening this week after a limited run in New York, two young Americans venture across the country while falling hard for each other. One of them, Maren (Taylor Russell), has been abandoned by her father and gone in search of her mother, who left her...
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
Comments / 0