ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Watson’s emergence gives Packers reason for hope in future

By STEVE MEGARGEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhqkx_0jYMYLH100
1 of 2

During a season in which not much else has gone right for them, the Green Bay Packers at least appear to have found their next go-to receiver.

Christian Watson continued the second-half surge to his rookie season Sunday by scoring on a 14-yard catch and a 46-yard run in Green Bay’s 28-19 victory at Chicago, which enabled the Packers (5-8) to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention as they head into their bye week.

Watson, a second-round pick from North Dakota State, has seven touchdown catches and one touchdown run over his past four games.

The only other rookies in the Super Bowl era to catch at least seven touchdown passes in a four-game span were Randy Moss in 1998 and Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. The only other rookies to score at least eight touchdowns from scrimmage in a four-game stretch were Moss, Eric Dickerson (1983), Edgerrin James (1998), Mike Anderson (2000) and Clinton Portis (2002).

“It’s a rapid, wild development,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Sunday’s game. “It’s hard to think about another player who goes from being kind of here and there, minimal production, to go-to type player, home run player.”

Watson had just 10 catches for 88 yards before this four-game stretch, his only touchdown coming on a 15-yard run against New England on Oct. 2. Watson spent most of the preseason recovering from knee surgery, missed two games with a hamstring injury and missed most of a third because of a concussion.

Now that he’s healthy, Watson is showing the big-play ability the Packers (5-8) had lacked from their passing attack for much of the season as they dealt with the loss of two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although Watson is 6-foot-4 and possesses good speed, he lasted until the second round in part because he didn’t put up huge statistics while playing in North Dakota State’s run-oriented offense.

“I think I was definitely pegged as being rawer than I truly was,” Watson said. “I definitely feel like I have a lot of growth and potential as well. I was in an offense that, you know, was really successful at what we did, and I only needed to run three or four routes for us to be successful and win championships in college. That’s exactly what we were going to do.

“So there’s a lot that scouts, or whoever turned on the tape, weren’t able to see out of me because we didn’t need to do that to be successful. Now I think I’ve been able to prove I can do more and more than people thought I could do. But, you know, I think there’s a lot of room for growth as well.”

WHAT’S WORKING

In their past four games, the Packers have outscored opponents 45-13 in the fourth quarter and overtime. They outscored the Bears 18-0 in the fourth quarter. ... The Packers rushed for 175 yards. ... The Packers entered this game with a minus-5 turnover margin but were plus-3 Sunday. ... The Packers didn’t allow a sack despite playing without starting LT David Bakhtiari, who underwent an appendectomy on Friday.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

One week after allowing Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts to run for 157 yards — the highest single-game total by an Eagles quarterback — the Packers gave up a 55-yard touchdown keeper to Chicago’s Justin Fields. The defense also allowed a 56-yard completion to Equanimeous St. Brown and a 49-yard pass to N’Keal Harry. ... The Packers didn’t have any sacks.

STOCK UP

Watson has scored eight touchdowns in his past four games. ... RB A.J. Dillon had a season-high 93 yards rushing, including a 21-yard touchdown. Dillon has rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries over his past two games. ... LT Zach Tom, a rookie fourth-round pick from Wake Forest, performed capably in Bakhtiari’s absence.

STOCK DOWN

TE Robert Tonyan had one catch for 10 yards. Tonyan hasn’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 2 and has totaled 57 yards receiving over his past four games.

INJURED

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no update on a timetable for Bakhtiari’s possible return. “We’ll see how he feels when we come back from the bye and see where he’s at,” LaFleur said Monday. “From what I’ve been told, it could be a while.” ... WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) sat out a fourth straight game. S Darnell Savage (foot) also didn’t play.

KEY NUMBER

787 — Number of regular-season wins for the Packers, allowing them to move ahead of the Bears for the NFL lead. This is the first time since 1921 that the Bears didn’t have at least a share of the lead for most NFL regular-season wins.

The Packers have a week off before hosting the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Dec. 19 in a Monday night matchup between two of the NFL’s most disappointing teams.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers Celebrates His 39th Birthday Courtside with Daughter of Milwaukee Bucks Owner

Aaron Rodgers is another year older, and he celebrated his 39th birthday courtside. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted sitting next to model Mallory Edens at Friday night's Milwaukee Bucks game. Edens, 26, is daughter to one of the Bucks' primary owners, Wes Edens, who was also in attendance as the team faced the Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos

The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Lions Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday Afternoon

The Detroit Lions added to their quarterback depth on Monday afternoon, signing former Steelers and Browns signal caller Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs was cut by Cleveland last week after Deshaun Watson was officially reinstated to the active roster. The former University of Tennessee standout worked out for the Denver Broncos after getting released by the Browns.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’

Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Packers.com

Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates

GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. hints at possible deal with Cowboys

The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency tour continued on Monday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Beckham was on hand, flanked by an entire Dallas Cowboys contingent, to watch the Dallas Mavericks take down the Phoenix Suns, 130-111. It was the final leg of his journey and Jerry Jones made sure to end his pitch with a bang.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy