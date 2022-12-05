Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtaj.com
Ladies Night Sip & Shop: Wine tasting, holiday shopping, live music, & more
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shop great local vendors while sipping on your favorite cocktail at the Ladies Night-Holiday Sip & Shop Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Father Kelly Hall in Altoona, Blair County. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Candy Holliday, owner of Holliday Events & Consulting and Kristy Knouse from Reklaimed Vines & Defiant Distillery all about this fun, girls-night-out!
WJAC TV
'Rockzilla Tour' coming to Johnstown in 2023
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the 1st Summit Arena announced Tuesday that the "Rockzilla Tour," featuring popular rock bands Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse will be coming to the Johnstown next year. The concert, which also features Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate, will be held on...
Johnstown assisted living group collecting holiday gifts for seniors
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The first-ever Sock Drop for Seniors is going on now at the EG Associates Group Senior Living Placement Services. Over the next weeks, the group will be collecting nonslip socks, slippers, puzzle, books, crafts and personal care products for residents of The Atrium in downtown Johnstown. The group is asking […]
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
WJAC TV
West End Improvement Group holds annual Christmas Tree Lighting
The West End Improvement Group held their annual Christmas Tree Lighting earlier this evening. The group has been doing this ceremony since 2009 as a Christmas celebration with free hot chocolate and a special visit from Santa who is escorted by the Johnstown Fire Department. “We like to extend the...
WJAC TV
Local veteran, former commander of Blair Co. War Veterans Council honored on 91st birthday
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, on his 91st birthday, the city of Altoona and the James E. van Zandt VA medical center honored Lloyd Peck, the former longtime commander of the Blair County War Veterans Council. The city gave him a plaque thanking him for his many...
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
Christmas Horse Parade coming to downtown Grampian
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming Christmas parade in Grampian will not only feature Santa but many horses from the area. The Christmas Horse Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Grampian. Residents can expect to see firetrucks, Santa on his Farmall tractor and many […]
wtaj.com
Sweet black cat named Sookie seeking forever home at Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to Sookie! She is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat with beautiful black fur. Sookie loves cuddles and scratches behind her ears. She gets along well with other cats. She has not been tested with dogs, but the Central Pa Humane Society can always arrange a meet-and-greet to see if Sookie and your fur-baby get along!
wtae.com
Community rallying around Derry Township family after fire
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cory Stile and his family were having a typical night in, watching a movie Monday evening. "My wife saw smoke in the hallway," Stile said. "We got up to look and went down into the basement and the flames were coming out the back room."
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal
MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
Lifelong Ebensburg resident takes Dickens of a Christmas Festival to a whole new level
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas festival, which takes place every first week of December, is filled with things to do, see, eat and hear across town all weekend. Ice skating, hot chocolate, craft shows, music performances — and, of course, the parade on Saturday. But no matter what you’re […]
WJAC TV
'I was like, what?' Local student receives full scholarship to Ivy League college
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Christmas came early for a Richland Township high school student last week. Sierra Rodgers got the news of a lifetime when she found out she's been accepted to Dartmouth College and will be getting a full ride to the Ivy League institution. The news...
A dream became a reality for Veterans in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1990 two Reynoldsville veterans decide that they wanted to have a park dedicated to remembering those who served. Fast forward 32 years and the Kenneth L.. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park is a highlight on Mainstreet in downtown Reynoldsville. “They went through hell, people don’t realize what these poor people […]
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood-Antis School Board adds day off
The Bellwood-Antis Board meeting was held Tuesday night and the board voted to add a day of spring break in the month of March. The Board decided to add a spring break day for Friday, March 17, 2023, but decided to remove the Election Day holiday. This means there is now school on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Donations needed for veterans in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Laurel Highlands Historical Village is in need of supplies to give to veterans. The non-profit organization, located at 117 Allbaugh Park Road in Johnstown, is in need of ceramic heaters, gloves, blankets, kitchen tools and other appliances. Donations can be dropped off at the Johnstown Galleria’s Lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or […]
Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5.
Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Robert “RJ” Sledge Jr. moved their son from Bishop Canevin in East Carnegie to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills for multiple reasons, including discrimination, finances and lack of inclusion — but basketball was not a factor in their decision process.
