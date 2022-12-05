Read full article on original website
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
WESH
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
wmfe.org
'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase
Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
FWC works on temporary solutions for new law impacting boat rental industry
Three words in a new Florida law could have the power to shut down the entire boat rental industry. Now FWC is working on a solution for a temporary fix.
The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds
The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
floridapolitics.com
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa makes front cover of state-wide calendar for second year in a row
On December 2, 2022, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) unveiled the county photos featured in their 2022-2023 annual calendar: Keep Calm & Love Water. Out of 67 counties in Florida, Okaloosa County was selected as the cover photo for this year’s calendar. According to a statement from the county, this is the second year in a row that Florida Association of Counties has selected Okaloosa County to represent the state on the cover of their annual calendar.
ABC Action News
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida utility companies taking action after shootings at North Carolina power substations cause outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After an attack on an electric grid in North Carolina, Northeast Florida utility companies say they are fortifying the security around their power grids. Authorities say said one or more people shot up two substations in Moore County, but the repairs won’t be complete until later...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
Photos: Archeologists examine mysterious structure on Florida beach
Archeologists examine mysterious structure on Florida beach Archeologists believe a mysterious object that was revealed by the beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole may be a cargo ship dating back to the 1800s. (WFTV)
Florida lawmakers roll out plans for emergency special session addressing property insurance
For the second time, Florida lawmakers will hold a special legislative session to stop premiums from skyrocketing and insurers from pulling out of the state.
Former Florida attorney accused of stealing over $100K in insurance settlements
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Florida attorney was arrested in Michigan Tuesday afternoon after stealing approximately $101,000 in insurance settlement proceeds from victims between April 2019 and July 2020. According to officials, Stephen Jones represented victims in a personal injury matter and entered into Contingency Fee Arraignment, despite...
Free, Low-Cost, and Paid Drive-Through Animal Viewings and Safaris in Florida
There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot. But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites
Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly. According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.
$60 million in state aid going to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive roughly $60 million in assistance through the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday after the Biden administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Florida’s request for additional aid. This is the second time DeSantis has made such an announcement after FEMA denied Florida’s request in February to help seniors in Charlotte and Lee Counties whose homes were destroyed by a tornado. In response, Florida provided $2 million in housing assistance and residents in Lee...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
