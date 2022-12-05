Read full article on original website
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this WinterScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
406mtsports.com
William & Mary preparing for elements, elite Montana State offense ahead of FCS quarterfinal game
BOZEMAN — The temperature in Williamsburg, Virginia, is forecast to range from 40 to 49 degrees on Friday. That’s cold compared to the 50- and 60-degree days earlier this week, but it’s nothing like the William & Mary football team will face on Friday. Fifth-seeded William &...
montanasports.com
William & Mary coach Mike London in familiar territory entering matchup with Montana State
BILLINGS — William & Mary head football coach Mike London has been down this road before. In 2008, London coached Richmond to the FCS national championship with a 24-7 victory over Montana at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That was 14 years ago — an eternity in sports — but it’s a game that’s still familiar to football fans in this neck of the woods, and still familiar to London.
WTKR
Churchland's Hillman verbally commits to Notre Dame
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Brandyn Hillman wasn't sure if he would get the chance to play for a Power 5 program. Any doubts are now in the rearview mirror. The Churchland senior verbally committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. He did not hold any Power 5 offers entering his senior year, but caught plenty of eyes late in the recruiting process.
footballscoop.com
Old Dominion adds a pair of coaches from FCS's top offense
Two coaches from FCS's top offense have joined the Old Dominion staff, the Monarchs announced Monday. Ricky Rahne has hired Fordham offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kevin Decker and offensive line coach Alex Huettel. Decker is a 2012 New Hampshire graduate and a Walter Payton Award finalist who coordinated Fordham's offense for...
13newsnow.com
Basketball coaching great & Granby alum "Lefty" Driesell honored with a court in his name
NORFOLK, Va. — College coaching great, Charles "Lefty" Driesell would be the first to tell you that Granby High School has always been at his core through his childhood. The Norfolk native, who would go on to great things including being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame got one additional honor on Tuesday night.
WSLS
‘I’m going to bet on my kids’: Heritage ready for Class 3 title game with Phoebus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 45 degrees and raining at Heritage’s practice on Tuesday. While some teams may move inside, the Pioneers suffered through, building character, confidence, and motivation, all in preparation for Saturday’s Class 3 State Championship game. A dream these players have had since 8th...
WAVY News 10
Breeze Airways adds new flight to LA, resumes service to 3 cities from Norfolk in ’23
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways will be adding new non-stop service from Norfolk International Airport to Los Angeles next year while resuming service to Jacksonville, Fla. Pittsburgh, Pa. and Columbus, Ohio. The flights to Los Angeles will be on Fridays and Mondays beginning May 19 and Breeze will...
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg to host State of the City event Thursday
Williamsburg to host State of the City event Thursday. President Biden speaks following release of Brittney …. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library of Virginia celebrating 200th birthday in...
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing. “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
peninsulachronicle.com
Upgrades Coming To Dorms At College Of William & Mary
WILLIAMSBURG-Plans are in the works for upgrades as well as an expansion of residence halls at the College of William & Mary. The plans are part of the Housing & Dining Comprehensive Facilities Plan, which was first shared earlier this spring. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
macaronikid.com
Enter to Win a FREE Carnival CRUISE From Norfolk!
To celebrate Nauticus’ fantastic partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, one LUCKY WinterFest on the Wisconsin ticket purchaser will be selected to win a FREE SIX-DAY CRUISE FOR TWO aboard the Carnival Magic!. Now through December 31, 2022, all online tickets purchased for WinterFest on the Wisconsin will automatically be...
WAVY News 10
"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
WAVY News 10
Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia Beach
Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia …. Former VBSO deputy sues sheriff alleging he was fired …. Woman seriously injured, 2 displaced following residential …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man dies following shooting in Newport News. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with...
Navy identifies 4 Naval Station Norfolk sailors who died by suicide
All four sailors died over the span of a month while working at the same command: The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC).
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake loses a Champion, Nick DiPasquale
Nicholas A. “Nick” DiPasquale, who as director of the Chesapeake Bay Program oversaw creation of the agreement that guides today’s restoration efforts and sought to build broader support for that work, died Nov. 24 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Born in Rochester, NY,...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
After School Satan Club application withdrawn, Chesapeake superintendent says
A facility use application for the After School Satan Club to hold meetings at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake has been withdrawn.
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
princessanneindy.com
Column: What I learned by running for School Board in Virginia Beach — and why it was worth doing
VIRGINIA BEACH — I’ve been a candidate for the Virginia Beach School Board, District 2, for the last 11 months, and now the election is over. I didn’t win, but I have no regrets on how I ran my campaign — even as a rookie. I came away from the experience with an abundance of lessons that were either learned or reinforced while on the campaign trail.
