ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

William & Mary coach Mike London in familiar territory entering matchup with Montana State

BILLINGS — William & Mary head football coach Mike London has been down this road before. In 2008, London coached Richmond to the FCS national championship with a 24-7 victory over Montana at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That was 14 years ago — an eternity in sports — but it’s a game that’s still familiar to football fans in this neck of the woods, and still familiar to London.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR

Churchland's Hillman verbally commits to Notre Dame

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Brandyn Hillman wasn't sure if he would get the chance to play for a Power 5 program. Any doubts are now in the rearview mirror. The Churchland senior verbally committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. He did not hold any Power 5 offers entering his senior year, but caught plenty of eyes late in the recruiting process.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
footballscoop.com

Old Dominion adds a pair of coaches from FCS's top offense

Two coaches from FCS's top offense have joined the Old Dominion staff, the Monarchs announced Monday. Ricky Rahne has hired Fordham offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kevin Decker and offensive line coach Alex Huettel. Decker is a 2012 New Hampshire graduate and a Walter Payton Award finalist who coordinated Fordham's offense for...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg to host State of the City event Thursday

Williamsburg to host State of the City event Thursday. President Biden speaks following release of Brittney …. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library of Virginia celebrating 200th birthday in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Upgrades Coming To Dorms At College Of William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG-Plans are in the works for upgrades as well as an expansion of residence halls at the College of William & Mary. The plans are part of the Housing & Dining Comprehensive Facilities Plan, which was first shared earlier this spring. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

Enter to Win a FREE Carnival CRUISE From Norfolk!

To celebrate Nauticus’ fantastic partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, one LUCKY WinterFest on the Wisconsin ticket purchaser will be selected to win a FREE SIX-DAY CRUISE FOR TWO aboard the Carnival Magic!. Now through December 31, 2022, all online tickets purchased for WinterFest on the Wisconsin will automatically be...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia Beach

Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia …. Former VBSO deputy sues sheriff alleging he was fired …. Woman seriously injured, 2 displaced following residential …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man dies following shooting in Newport News. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
talbotspy.org

Chesapeake loses a Champion, Nick DiPasquale

Nicholas A. “Nick” DiPasquale, who as director of the Chesapeake Bay Program oversaw creation of the agreement that guides today’s restoration efforts and sought to build broader support for that work, died Nov. 24 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Born in Rochester, NY,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
princessanneindy.com

Column: What I learned by running for School Board in Virginia Beach — and why it was worth doing

VIRGINIA BEACH — I’ve been a candidate for the Virginia Beach School Board, District 2, for the last 11 months, and now the election is over. I didn’t win, but I have no regrets on how I ran my campaign — even as a rookie. I came away from the experience with an abundance of lessons that were either learned or reinforced while on the campaign trail.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy