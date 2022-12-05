Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
WHSV
The students behind “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors”
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, New Directions Center in Staunton hosted the “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors” silent auction to raise awareness about surviving domestic abuse and to raise money. But behind the moving display was a group of James Madison University students in an Organizational Communication...
WHSV
WHSV’s Toy Convoy 26th year concludes this Saturday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The end of WHSV’s “Toy Convoy” is coming up this Saturday. For 26 years, we’ve been collecting donated toys from the community for the Salvation Army to distribute to families around the Valley. The Salvation Army has 900 kids to serve...
cbs19news
Thousands of toys collected, but one type still needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Toy Lift was held in several locations on Friday, aiming to collect toys for children around the area. While about 10,000 have been collected, there is a specific type of toy organizers say is still needed: stuffed animals. Toy Lift gives every child...
WHSV
Staunton shows out in support for shopping local
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
cbs19news
Woman collects dog treats to give to UPS in honor of late husband
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman is continuing her veteran husband's legacy a year after he was murdered in their home. Jessica Manning, the wife of James Manning, is asking for help from the community to donate money and dog treats. This holiday season, she wants to remember her...
WHSV
The Valley is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Dec. in full swing, local communities and organizations are getting into the holiday spirit. This weekend, Dec. 9-11, there are several events for the public to celebrate the holidays,. Below is a list of some of these events referred to us on a Facebook post:
WHSV
Community honors missing Augusta County child
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
WHSV
Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
pagevalleynews.com
Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop
December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Verona Volunteer Fire Company sets fire parade, social on Dec. 17
The Verona Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a Christmas parade and cookies with Santa social on Saturday, Dec. 17. The parade, set to begin at 6 p.m., will proceed north on Route 11 from Dick Huff Lane to Laurel Hill Road. After the parade, the fire department invites the community...
Augusta Free Press
Nonprofit homeless shelter to save $225k after Staunton company installs solar
Unsheltered people in the Richmond area have a place to call home. And the roof of that house for the homeless is going solar – and the savings – approximately $225,000 over the next 25 years – should help the nonprofit organization to provide more services in the community.
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
WHSV
Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
wina.com
Dr. Bobby Chhabra
Officer Wright discusses the danger of speed and impaired driving in Albemarle during the Holidays. Investigative Journalist Courteney Stuart discusses the search for the new Charlottesville Police Chief and more. Cassandra is the Community Relations Manager for the UVA Community Credit Union and she joined the show to discuss their...
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
royalexaminer.com
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
WHSV
Strasburg Police Department will make a historic move into their own space
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in history, the Strasburg Police Department will move into its own space. Town Council unanimously approved the building purchase at their meeting on Tuesday after tabling it at the public hearing on Nov. 30. Currently, the police department is in the basement...
WHSV
Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton Christmas Parade is happening tomorrow evening, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dove Park. According to a press release, the parade route begins at the Municipal Building, and ends at Dove Park, where the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place. Turner Ashby’s Marching Band will be in attendance, along with several fire trucks, walking groups, antique cars, spirited floats, and more!
