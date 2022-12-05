ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHSV

The students behind “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, New Directions Center in Staunton hosted the “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors” silent auction to raise awareness about surviving domestic abuse and to raise money. But behind the moving display was a group of James Madison University students in an Organizational Communication...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

WHSV’s Toy Convoy 26th year concludes this Saturday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The end of WHSV’s “Toy Convoy” is coming up this Saturday. For 26 years, we’ve been collecting donated toys from the community for the Salvation Army to distribute to families around the Valley. The Salvation Army has 900 kids to serve...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Thousands of toys collected, but one type still needed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Toy Lift was held in several locations on Friday, aiming to collect toys for children around the area. While about 10,000 have been collected, there is a specific type of toy organizers say is still needed: stuffed animals. Toy Lift gives every child...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton shows out in support for shopping local

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

The Valley is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Dec. in full swing, local communities and organizations are getting into the holiday spirit. This weekend, Dec. 9-11, there are several events for the public to celebrate the holidays,. Below is a list of some of these events referred to us on a Facebook post:
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

National website asks for help to solve local cold cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop

December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Dr. Bobby Chhabra

Officer Wright discusses the danger of speed and impaired driving in Albemarle during the Holidays. Investigative Journalist Courteney Stuart discusses the search for the new Charlottesville Police Chief and more. Cassandra is the Community Relations Manager for the UVA Community Credit Union and she joined the show to discuss their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show

Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton Christmas Parade is happening tomorrow evening, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dove Park. According to a press release, the parade route begins at the Municipal Building, and ends at Dove Park, where the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place. Turner Ashby’s Marching Band will be in attendance, along with several fire trucks, walking groups, antique cars, spirited floats, and more!
DAYTON, VA

