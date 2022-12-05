FedEx Supply location permanently closing terminating 179 employees on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Today FedEx Supply Chain, Inc issued a release stating it will be discontinuing its management and operation of the facility located at 225 Transfer Drive, which currently employs 179 employees.

The location is expected to be permanently closed by June 2023.

The first phase of reductions will occur on dates between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14, 2023. The second phase will occur on dates between Feb. 3 and Feb. 17. The third phase will occur on dates between March 31 and April 13, 2023 and the fourth phase will occur between June 17 and June 30, 2023.

Employees in the first and second phases will receive written notice under the Worker Adjustment Restraining and Notification Act on Dec. 2, 2022 and FedEx Supply Chain will issue additional notices to impacted employees at least 60 days in advance for the third and fourth phases.

Approximately 85 employees will be terminated in the first and second phase of reductions.

Affected employees will be paid wages and benefits through their last day of employment.

On Tuesday, FedEx provided a further statement saying they are working with employees on potential job openings in 2023.

The facility operations that FedEx Supply Chain manages at 225 Transfer Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46214 will move to a new U.S. location in 2023. We are providing information to our team members there about other FedEx job openings, and actively working to place them at other FedEx Supply Chain facilities nearby.





FedEx