A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers
This is the fourth in a series of program impacts conducted by the Family & Community Health Extension agent. Volunteers are the backbone of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hopkins County has a strong group of 14 Master Wellness Volunteers who have received 40 hours of training in the areas of health and wellness, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, identifying reliable internet sources, food safety, and other topics. Numerous programs and educational opportunities are available through AgriLife Extension. However, there is a limit to the amount of programming the Extension Family and Community Health agent can implement. The Master Wellness Volunteers serve as advocates and substantially increase the scope and impact of the Family and Community Health program.
William “Bill” Sidebottom
William “Bill” Sidebottom, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, passed away Nov. 28, 2022. A service will be held at First Baptist Church Chapel in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., officiated by Tommy Johnston. Visitation will be one hour before the service, at 10 a.m. Peters...
Judith Diane Cummings Wright
Judith Diane Cummings Wright, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home. Judith was born on March 7, 1944, in Delano,...
easttexasradio.com
Big Plans In Sulphur Springs For 2024 Solar Eclipse
It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do. They expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, December 16, at Clarion Pointe Hotel in Sulphur Springs. Contact Butch at 903-885-6515 for more information.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
42 SSHS Students Inducted Into Geral Kennedy Chapter Of National Technical Honor Society
The Geral Kennedy Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society inducted 42 new members during a special ceremony conducted Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria. After Chapter President Kamilah Martinez welcomed everyone to the induction program, Vice President Isabelle Thesing lead the pledges to the...
ketr.org
4 dead following 5-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday
The major crash happened on State Hwy. 19 south of Birthright. A multi-vehicle accident in Hopkins County Sunday evening claimed the lives of four people, while nine others were hospitalized following the incident. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash involved five vehicles on State Highway 19, about two miles south of Birthright. Law enforcement received a report of the incident at 5:44 p.m. Sunday. The four people killed in the accident were all in the same vehicle. Celistino Reina and Celia Reina, both age 60, died in the crash, along with Maria Reina, age 22. Maria Reina’s seven-year-old boy, whose name was not given in the DPS release, also died at the scene. All of the Reinas were residents of Sulphur Springs. Emergency responders worked the crash scene until about 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Chamber Connection – Dec. 7: Nominations For 2022 Outstanding Individuals, Businesses Sought
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to [email protected] or mailed to the following addresses:
easttexasradio.com
DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash
Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families
TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant
A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
Russell Dean “Russ” Nuss
Russ was born the second of five sons to Paul Eugene and Wanda Sue Nuss in Denver, Colorado, but he spent most of his life in Texas. He left here and went to heaven on December 5th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori, and his children...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County law enforcement thank community for donating to Stocking Drive
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Vernon Police Department thanked several organizations on Monday for helping them with their 2022 Stocking Drive. The Alliance Bank of Mount Vernon, the American Legion Post 243 and Super Handy Convenience Stores provided them with donations. The groups bought stuffed animals, dolls and […]
KLTV
Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County continues purchasing properties in Downtown Tyler to make room for the new courthouse. On Tuesday, Smith County commissioners approved another purchase for the property at 215 E. Ferguson St. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA funds to pay for the...
Obituary – Celestino Reina
A funeral service for Celestino Reina, age 60, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Gerardo Reina, Francisco Reina, Bartolo Reina, Manuel Moreno and Gerardo Reina Jr. serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Reina passed away on December 4, 2022.
ksstradio.com
At Least 20 Arrested In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 20 people were arrested in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the last 2 weeks, beginning Nov. 21 and ending Dec. 3, 2022, according to local law enforcement reports. A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022, on East Loop...
