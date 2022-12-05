The major crash happened on State Hwy. 19 south of Birthright. A multi-vehicle accident in Hopkins County Sunday evening claimed the lives of four people, while nine others were hospitalized following the incident. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash involved five vehicles on State Highway 19, about two miles south of Birthright. Law enforcement received a report of the incident at 5:44 p.m. Sunday. The four people killed in the accident were all in the same vehicle. Celistino Reina and Celia Reina, both age 60, died in the crash, along with Maria Reina, age 22. Maria Reina’s seven-year-old boy, whose name was not given in the DPS release, also died at the scene. All of the Reinas were residents of Sulphur Springs. Emergency responders worked the crash scene until about 9 p.m. Sunday night.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO