Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking Blood Thinners
Blood thinners are a fairly common form of medication that have existed since the mid-1900s, per Drug Watch. Although the name implies thinning of blood, the medications actually work by preventing the formation of blood clots in our bodies. Taken either orally or injected into the bloodstream, blood thinners are...
MedicalXpress
Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength
In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
MedicalXpress
Drugs to prevent anxiety, stress reactions and inflammation found to reduce risk of metastases after tumor surgery
A short, simple and safe drug treatment developed at Tel Aviv University reduced the risk of the spread of cancer metastases after surgery to remove the primary tumor—according to the first clinical study of its kind conducted among 34 colon cancer patients operated on at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.
MedicalXpress
Women and men mistakenly given different advice to prevent heart disease
Women are told to improve their lifestyle to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins. That's the finding of a study presented December 3 at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
MedicalXpress
COVID treatments and prevention are still improving—so the longer you can avoid it the better
There have been enough COVID infections in the UK since March 2020 for every person to have been infected between 1.3 and two times, according to mathematical modeling. Of course, some people will have had COVID more than twice, and some won't have had it at all. But COVID is not a "one and done" disease, and any ideas of eliminating it are now unrealistic.
cohaitungchi.com
What Is The Best Test For Hypothyroidism? Getting the Right Diagnosis for Your Symptoms
When Mark first began feeling tired, he assumed that he was coming down with something. But as time wore on, he didn’t feel any better. Could it be stress? Not exercising enough? Not eating well? It seemed like there were endless possibilities to explain his fatigue. Yet even as he diligently tried new strategies for coping—sleeping better, exercising more, changing his diet—the feeling remained. It wasn’t until his practitioner mentioned hypothyroidism that he considered the possibility. All the pieces seemed to fit, and symptoms he had assumed were simply due to age or lifestyle were suddenly cast in a new light.
MedicalXpress
Brain plasticity study: Oxytocin drives development of neural connections in adult-born neurons
Learning a new task, mastering a musical instrument or being able to adapt to the constantly changing environment are all possible thanks to the brain's plasticity, or its ability to modify itself by rearranging existing neural networks and forming new ones to acquire new functional properties. This also helps neural circuits to remain healthy, robust and stable.
MedicalXpress
Genetic variants that offered protection during Black Death are also associated with current autoimmune disorders
Infectious diseases are some of the strongest selective pressures in human evolution, selecting for genetic variants that increase resistance to infection. In the face of a pandemic, resistance to the disease undergoes strong positive selection that likely affects the genetic makeup of the population afterward. The Black Death, otherwise known...
Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
cohaitungchi.com
What’s the Connection Between High Blood Cholesterol and Hypertension?
Having one risk factor for heart disease means you need to be careful. Having two means you need to make some significant changes in your life. Scientists have found that when people have more than one risk factor, like high blood cholesterol and high blood pressure, these factors work together to make risk of heart disease much worse.
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
MedicalXpress
New STAT1-us quo? Novel STAT1 variants cause Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial disease
Usually, the scariest part of childhood vaccination, for both kids and parents, is the needles. In rare cases, however, vaccines can have unexpectedly negative effects, and the secret lies in our genes. In a study published recently in the Journal of Clinical Immunology, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University...
MedicalXpress
Maintaining healthy lifestyle might prevent up to 60% of inflammatory bowel disease cases, suggests new research
Adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle might prevent up to 60% of inflammatory bowel disease cases—Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis—finds a large international study, published online in the journal Gut. The findings prompt the study authors to suggest that subject to further research, particularly in those at high...
MedicalXpress
Republicans had higher COVID-19 death rates in the first year of the pandemic, new research says
The COVID-19 pandemic has been defined not only by its outsized impact on the lives of people all over the world. In the U.S., the global pandemic has become a polarizing political issue, with misinformation flying far and wide on social media. Now, new research suggests that politics played a...
Comments / 0