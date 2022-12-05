ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke

NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Smartlifeinfo

Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better

An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
The List

Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking Blood Thinners

Blood thinners are a fairly common form of medication that have existed since the mid-1900s, per Drug Watch. Although the name implies thinning of blood, the medications actually work by preventing the formation of blood clots in our bodies. Taken either orally or injected into the bloodstream, blood thinners are...
MedicalXpress

Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength

In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
MedicalXpress

Women and men mistakenly given different advice to prevent heart disease

Women are told to improve their lifestyle to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins. That's the finding of a study presented December 3 at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).
Medical News Today

What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?

Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
HealthCentral.com

Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?

How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

COVID treatments and prevention are still improving—so the longer you can avoid it the better

There have been enough COVID infections in the UK since March 2020 for every person to have been infected between 1.3 and two times, according to mathematical modeling. Of course, some people will have had COVID more than twice, and some won't have had it at all. But COVID is not a "one and done" disease, and any ideas of eliminating it are now unrealistic.
cohaitungchi.com

What Is The Best Test For Hypothyroidism? Getting the Right Diagnosis for Your Symptoms

When Mark first began feeling tired, he assumed that he was coming down with something. But as time wore on, he didn’t feel any better. Could it be stress? Not exercising enough? Not eating well? It seemed like there were endless possibilities to explain his fatigue. Yet even as he diligently tried new strategies for coping—sleeping better, exercising more, changing his diet—the feeling remained. It wasn’t until his practitioner mentioned hypothyroidism that he considered the possibility. All the pieces seemed to fit, and symptoms he had assumed were simply due to age or lifestyle were suddenly cast in a new light.
MedicalXpress

Brain plasticity study: Oxytocin drives development of neural connections in adult-born neurons

Learning a new task, mastering a musical instrument or being able to adapt to the constantly changing environment are all possible thanks to the brain's plasticity, or its ability to modify itself by rearranging existing neural networks and forming new ones to acquire new functional properties. This also helps neural circuits to remain healthy, robust and stable.
The North Coast Citizen

Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
cohaitungchi.com

What’s the Connection Between High Blood Cholesterol and Hypertension?

Having one risk factor for heart disease means you need to be careful. Having two means you need to make some significant changes in your life. Scientists have found that when people have more than one risk factor, like high blood cholesterol and high blood pressure, these factors work together to make risk of heart disease much worse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy