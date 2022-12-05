ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

agjournalonline.com

Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year

Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
MONTROSE, CO
94kix.com

Quaint 4-Bedroom for Sale on Park Ave in Montrose Colorado

Montrose real estate is hot right now. You may have noticed a few great-looking homes popping up our website from time to time, and that's because there are just too many homes for sale not to be excited about it. One might call it an embarrassment of riches, at least as far as housing is concerned.
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

How John Otto Made the Colorado National Monument a National Park

Without John Otto, there is no telling what would have happened to the amazing rock formations and canyons just south of Fruita/ Grand Junction, Colorado. Known to many as the Father of the Colorado National Monument, Otto's efforts to preserve the area as a national park began with his arrival in Western Colorado, followed by 5 years of non-stop campaigning before President Taft created the Monument in 1911.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Overnight snow exits before the morning drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Avalanche Warning has been canceled for our northern mountains, but it continues for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions exist. More than twenty avalanches had been reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before sunset Wednesday evening. The warning still includes many of Colorado’s ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, Telluride, Purgatory (Durango), and Wolf Creek.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Trial begins in deadly Grand Junction party shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The trial is underway for a man accused of walking into a party and shooting four people in Grand Junction last spring. Israel Maestes-Reze, who was 18 at the time of the crime, stands accused of murdering 22-year-old Jared Martinez and wounding three others. The shooting happened in the late hours of a Friday night house party on Teller Ave.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Tuesday crash on Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Westbound traffic on Patterson Rd. had to take a slight detour on Tuesday evening following a traffic crash in Grand Junction. KREX arrived on scene to find a gray Jeep being towed, after sustaining damage in front of the “Regenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa” in the 2500 block of Patterson Rd.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance

City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt.
MONTROSE, CO
