Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year
Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
What a View: Rockstar’s $18 Million Colorado Mansion is for Sale
If you want to live like a rockstar in Colorado, you need to buy a home once owned by a rock legend. Joe Cocker's 15,873 square-foot castle, known as Mad Dog Ranch, has impressive views of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the West Elk Mountains. Who is Joe Cocker. If...
The Least Expensive House On The Market in Grand Junction As Of December 2022
It's a new month and almost a new year. Are you looking for a home in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. There are plenty of posts featuring the most expensive and luxurious...
Quaint 4-Bedroom for Sale on Park Ave in Montrose Colorado
Montrose real estate is hot right now. You may have noticed a few great-looking homes popping up our website from time to time, and that's because there are just too many homes for sale not to be excited about it. One might call it an embarrassment of riches, at least as far as housing is concerned.
What Happened To This Tree on Grand Junction’s Audubon Trail?
Have you seen this tree on Grand Junction, Colorado's Audubon Trail? What happened to it?. Did this get hit by lightning? Not exactly. According to a rep with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while not a lightning strike, Mother Nature did have a hand in the destruction of this tree. Grand...
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Montrose Economic Conference Plans for 2023
A look at the state of things in Montrose, and how it's looking for next year.
Have Your Photos Featured In Grand Junction Colorado’s Visitors Guide
Your Grand Junction, Colorado area photographs could be seen by everyone. Are you ready to be famous?. The Official Grand Junction Visitor Guide is being redesigned, and your images could be a part of it. Be a Part of the Official Grand Junction Visitor Guide. The Visit Grand Junction Facebook...
How John Otto Made the Colorado National Monument a National Park
Without John Otto, there is no telling what would have happened to the amazing rock formations and canyons just south of Fruita/ Grand Junction, Colorado. Known to many as the Father of the Colorado National Monument, Otto's efforts to preserve the area as a national park began with his arrival in Western Colorado, followed by 5 years of non-stop campaigning before President Taft created the Monument in 1911.
The Least Expensive House in Grand Jct. CO vs. Grand Jct. TN
Did you know there was such a place as Grand Junction, Tennessee? When it comes to housing, how does it compare to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Here's a quick look at the least expensive house currently on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado, compared to the least expensive house currently for sale in Grand Junction, Tennessee.
Best Places to Stop When Driving to Telluride from Grand Junction
Road-tripping around Colorado is almost always a good time. There are all kinds of beautiful natural landmarks to check out, great restaurants, and fun attractions along the way pretty much anywhere you go. The drive from Grand Junction to Telluride will take you about two and a half hours to...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Overnight snow exits before the morning drive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Avalanche Warning has been canceled for our northern mountains, but it continues for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions exist. More than twenty avalanches had been reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before sunset Wednesday evening. The warning still includes many of Colorado’s ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, Telluride, Purgatory (Durango), and Wolf Creek.
Grand Junction to Delta: What Highway 50 Looked Like in 1906
Living in Western Colorado means you have been down US Highway 50 a thousand times. Have you ever wondered what it was like for some of Mesa County's earliest residents to get back and forth between these two towns?. Facebook user Karen Vorbeck Williams recently shared a photo of what...
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
Live Off-the-Grid in this Montrose Colorado Sustainable Earthship
Do you ever just want to get away from it all, without actually having to leave your house? Are you tired of the constant fight to protect your data, and your identity online? Do you really just want to be left alone on major holidays? Well, we may have found the Earthship for you!
Trial begins in deadly Grand Junction party shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The trial is underway for a man accused of walking into a party and shooting four people in Grand Junction last spring. Israel Maestes-Reze, who was 18 at the time of the crime, stands accused of murdering 22-year-old Jared Martinez and wounding three others. The shooting happened in the late hours of a Friday night house party on Teller Ave.
Dense fog limiting visibility on roads to less than a quarter-mile in western Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a 'dense fog advisory' is underway in the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre river basins until noon on Thursday, with hazardous driving conditions on many roads due to low visibility. Drivers can see less than a quarter-mile due to dense fog, with Highway 50 between...
Tuesday crash on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Westbound traffic on Patterson Rd. had to take a slight detour on Tuesday evening following a traffic crash in Grand Junction. KREX arrived on scene to find a gray Jeep being towed, after sustaining damage in front of the “Regenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa” in the 2500 block of Patterson Rd.
Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. Updated: 6 hours ago.
